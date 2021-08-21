For $1,750, It’s Hard to Beat a Restored 1985 Oldsmobile Calais Pace Car Go Kart

Case in point: this restored 1985 Indy 500 pace car go kart . Modeled after the full-size Candy Red Metallic 1985 Oldsmobile Calais convertible, the kart is for sale for $1,750. That’s considerably less than you’d spend for the real pace car, which was one of only two made for the race that year.

The Radwood Classified section on Facebook is the place to be if you’re looking for cars, parts, apparel, and memorabilia of the 80s and 90s. This era is hot right now , as kids who grew up during those decades are now adults with money to spend on nostalgia.

The kart boasts a rebuilt 127-cc Briggs and Stratton engine, new drive chain, reupholstered seat, new tires, and new paint. It looks like a kid’s toy but owner Mark Muldoon says he and his friends have driven it several times, and it’s capable of accelerating to a zippy 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Manufactured by Nebraska-based Bird Company, the kart was in bad shape when Muldoon bought it two years ago.

“The motor hadn’t run in years, the tires were deflated, the drive chain was completely rusted solid, and rats had eaten the seats,” Muldoon told me on the phone. “I almost didn’t buy it because I was thinking ‘Dear Lord, what am I doing?’”

The pull of the quirky kart got the best of him. He had to have it.