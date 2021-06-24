There's a Whole TikTok Channel Dedicated To Crushing Cars 

It can be a sad day when you have to send a beloved vehicle off to the scrap yard. It's a part of the automotive circle of life, where old cars are chopped up to be recycled into new raw materials that can be used to make more cars. The recycling process generally requires cars to be stripped down before they're sent to the shredder, and you can view that process in all its gory detail thanks to the adamp402 channel on TikTok.

The videos posted on the channel show a broad spectrum of activity going on at the scrap yard. The most basic work consists of loading old car bodies into a simple hydraulic press that squashes them down. Showing off the skills of the operator, however, are the videos that document the process of stripping down a car using a hydraulic claw attachment fitted to an excavator.