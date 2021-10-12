The ‘Lug Nut Challenge’ on TikTok Seems More Like Scare Tactics

You might've recently heard about an alarming TikTok trend called the "lug nut challenge." It's said to involve bored kids loosening or stealing the lug nuts off random vehicles and hiding out nearby to film what happens when the owner drives away. The potential for such mischief to cause a serious crash is so huge that we had to look into this trend to see how widespread it is, and work out whether we all need to start keeping a torque wrench and backup lug nuts in our cars.

As it turns out, this seems to be little more than a seasonally appropriate scapegoat for car problems. Evidence of the trend consists primarily of anecdotal evidence (sometimes secondhand) and an almost nonexistent pool of photo and video evidence. In short, we're probably dealing with just some moral panic, perhaps one in place of the usual drug-laced-candy hubbub we typically hear this time of year.

The supposed trend appears to have been first covered by WWLP, which reported police in Hampden County, Massachusetts acknowledged cases of loose lug nuts supposedly connected to a challenge on TikTok. No specific departments—only "local police"—were attributed as the source of the reports, whose number also went unspecified.