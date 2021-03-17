2022 BMW i4: The Electric Revolution Comes To BMW's Sport Sedans

Almost exactly a year ago now, BMW introduced us to the BMW Concept i4, a radical new design meant to bring the Bavarian sport sedan into the era of electric driving. Although that feels like 10 years ago now for various reasons, the production i4 is upon us now, and in true BMW fashion, the production model hewed closely to the concept. Meet the 2022 BMW i4, an EV that may make you rethink your next M3 purchase.

That's because BMW says it has a power output of 530 horsepower and does the zero to 60 mph dash in just four seconds. Additionally, the automaker says it can get up to 300 miles of range on the EPA testing cycle, although those are unconfirmed preliminary estimates. Cliché as the concept of a "Tesla-fighter" is, this electric sedan is BMW's clearest shot at the Model 3 and Model S yet.