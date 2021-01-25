Bugatti's 3D-Printed Suspension Pushrods Weigh 3.5 Ounces but Can Withstand 3.5 Tons of Force

As we all know by now, household 3D-printing can lead to some amazing creations—like semi-functioning V12 engines designed in a little over two hours, for example. However, as the technology keeps filtering down from the aerospace and motorsport aces into both regular road car production and the classic car restoration scene, king of the cylinder wars Bugatti has the ambition to become the leading force in selective laser melting at the highest end of the market. Three years ago, Bugatti surprised the world by showing off the largest eight-piston titanium brake calipers 3D-printed for the Chiron, which measure 12.2-inches by more than eight inches.

The experimenting hasn't stopped since, and after revealing its track-only concept, the 1,825-horsepower Bolide, it's time we learn more about what hollow printing could do for Bugatti's most daring idea to date. Designed by a 27-year-old and described as being "the ultimate statement" by renowned supercar styler Frank Stephenson, the Bolide is not only the lightest representation of VW's insane quad-turbo W16 powertrain, it's also a technological testbed filled with advanced material solutions, pioneering active aerodynamic features, and enough printed titanium to make a Le Mans prototype jealous.