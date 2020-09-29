Electric Ford F-150 Patent Drawings Show Swappable, Range-Extending Gas Generator Disguised as Toolbox

Ranges for electric cars are creeping up every year, but that's still not enough to convince many car buyers that an electric car won't eventually leave them stranded. If you're Ford, soon to release the electric version of the best-selling vehicle in the country, you don't want people to be anxious about that. So what do you do? You design a range extender, probably one that goes in the bed of the truck and looks like a cool toolbox.

That may seem like an odd solution, but it's what Ford is considering doing, according to patent documents discovered by The Drive submitted to the United States Trademark and Patent Office in April of 2018 and published on Sept. 15. The patent, which is titled "Electrified vehicles with a removable and interchangeable range-extending generators," describes range extenders shaped like toolboxes that can be placed into the bed of a pickup truck.