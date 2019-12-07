Watch: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Breaks Straps While Ripping Smoky Burnout on Moving Wrecker Truck

This video clip of a Mercedes-AMG C63 S performing a burnout atop a moving flatbed truck may look like a scene out of a Transporter film, but we promise it's not. Instead, it's a theatric stunt pulled off while driving through the snowy Russian city of St. Petersburg that didn't end so well for the driver or the car—go figure.

The video comes in from user @archi_6.3­, who seemingly just wanted to do something crazy all for the ‘gram.

Our Russian is a little rusty, so we weren’t able to decipher what the voiceover was saying in some of the brief Instagram videos. But it's clear that these guys were up to some next-level shenanigans.

The translated captions from the video posts don’t reveal much except for the first upload of the C63 S on the flatbed, which claims an “unexpected turn of events.”