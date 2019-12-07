Watch: Mercedes-AMG C63 S Breaks Straps While Ripping Smoky Burnout on Moving Wrecker Truck
Could've seen this coming.
This video clip of a Mercedes-AMG C63 S performing a burnout atop a moving flatbed truck may look like a scene out of a Transporter film, but we promise it's not. Instead, it's a theatric stunt pulled off while driving through the snowy Russian city of St. Petersburg that didn't end so well for the driver or the car—go figure.
The video comes in from user @archi_6.3, who seemingly just wanted to do something crazy all for the ‘gram.
Our Russian is a little rusty, so we weren’t able to decipher what the voiceover was saying in some of the brief Instagram videos. But it's clear that these guys were up to some next-level shenanigans.
The translated captions from the video posts don’t reveal much except for the first upload of the C63 S on the flatbed, which claims an “unexpected turn of events.”
The succeeding post then claims that “two hours of preparation with @sheriff_evakuator” were involved and then, of course, the final clip of the burnout on the flatbed.
The flatbed wrecker supposedly belongs to a roadside assistant and towing shop with the Instagram account @sheriff_evakuator, who also has posts depicting some of its other job calls, recovering crashed or broken-down vehicles.
Is this highly illegal? Probably. Is this all staged for some social media shock factor? Almost definitely, especially considering the captions and the fact that Saint Petersburg Police weren't around to intercept a C63 S that was about to be driven off of a moving flatbed.
The stunt nearly went tragically wrong as in the last video, the C63 S almost drove forward, off the bed and into the cab. Luckily, the driver braked to avoid a catastrophe. At the end of the last clip, the poster revealed some slight damage to the wheel and the lower front fascia from the mishap, along with snapped towing straps.
What did they expect from 503 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque laying all its might down to the rear wheels?
