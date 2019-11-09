This All-New, Period-Correct Ad Celebrating the 1994 Audi RS 2 Is Retro Perfection

While Audi has scored highly among wagon enthusiasts for announcing the U.S.-bound RS 6 Avant's return, Ingolstadt’s finest decided to remind us of where all its legendary long-roof glory began 25 years ago with the original 1994 RS 2 Avant in the coolest way possible.

Like a blast from the past, Audi produced a new, period-correct advertisement for the RS 2 as part of a multistage tribute to all the high-performance wagons it’s produced over the years. This, the first edition of several in a series, celebrates the collaborative lovechild with Porsche, which basically gave birth to its beloved RS performance division—and it’s nothing less than spectacular.

The company went above and beyond to make sure every bit of the video was accurate to the era it recreates. To do so, the production team was limited to using equipment made no later than 1994, all so that they could capture the look and feel of the mid-'90s to the T.