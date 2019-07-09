Electrified Muscle Cars Are the 'Absolute Future,' Dodge Boss Says

It appears that the good 'ol days of the gasoline-powered Hemi V-8 engine are limited. The current head of passenger cars for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Tim Kuniskis, recently told AutomotiveNews that he thinks electrification is the "absolute future for these cars" when referring to the Dodge lineup of vehicles.

Of course, this won't be happening anytime soon, and in usual automaker fashion, Kuniskis didn't release a specific timeline and was coy on specifics—leaving things up for interpretation. What he did share is that these changes won't take place until the cost proposition is where it needs to be.

"I think the absolute future is electrification of these cars," Kuniskis said to reports during the unveiling of the Charger Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat Widebody models. “But I am a firm believer that electrification will be the key to high performance in the future."

Kuniskis said that electrification could take form in traditional gas-electric hybridization, plug-in hybridization, or there could even be the potential for the use of “e-axles.” The term "e-axle" often refers to the application of equipping individual drive axles with electric motors. Another possibility is the incorporation of electric motors into future transmission cases. Major transmission supplier ZF just signed a deal with Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles, renewing the company's relationship which includes the supply of hybridized transmissions. Regardless of the specifics, he believes that electrification is in Dodge’s future.