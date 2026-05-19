The Electric Ferrari Luce Is Still Looking Wacky Days Before Its Reveal

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A new era at Ferrari is about to unfold as the house that Enzo build to go racing prepares to unveil its first electric car.

A Ferrari Luce prototype was just spotted roaming the public streets of Maranello still dressed in heavy camouflage, though different than what we’ve seen it wearing in previous spy photos with a few new details visible. The question it brings is whether this EV is going to lean into retro design cues or aims to be a clean sheet starting point for a new era.

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The camouflage might be doing its job, but the low front end appears to have a line that runs around and into the front fenders. There’s some weird Ferrari F40 nods here on those front fenders, but again, this could really be the camouflage doing its job. The headlights appear to be sunken and low in the bumper below the LED daytime running lights. And, if you squint, the setup on the front lower bumper for air intakes almost looks like a similar design to that of the F40 as well. Am I just seeing things or am I crazy?

Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien

The side profile is a toss up as the team’s done a banner job with the camouflage here. The front is low, the side mirrors are large, and we can see the outline of the four doors. But the rear profile is completely hidden and masked. Are those round LED taillights? The rear diffuser is large, and it’s unclear if it’s necessary and or functional or just for design. The wheels obviously aren’t production-spec, but they do give an indication that the Luce will ride on large rolling stock wrapped in wide rubber.

Take a scroll through the gallery and sound off in the comments on what you spot and can decipher. The electric Ferrari is almost here, and maybe the exterior will match the interior’s retro vibe.

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