Harbor Freight’s Killer Weekend Sale Has Every Tool You Need
Harbor Freight to the rescue!
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The worst part of having a project car is how it inevitably spirals out of control and then sits in your garage for 10 years collecting dust. Well, that and not having the right tools to complete said Homer's Odyssey. Luckily, Harbor Freight is having an awesome weekend sale to stock up your garage and shave at least five years off your project car's bake time. Maybe. Hopefully. We'll see...
Along with the individual deals, if you go into Harbor Freight right now and buy a charger and battery for the company's Hercules or Bauer lines, you'll also get a free tool. Talk about a deal!
Check out all the other savings and deals below.
- Predator 1800 Watt Gas-Powered Portable Generator ($50 off)
- Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Ultra-Torque Impact Wrench ($10 off)
- Hercules 12V Brushless Cordless 3 in. Cut-Off Tool ($10 off)
- Hercules 12V 4 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Lightweight Battery ($5 off)
- Hercules 12V 2 Ah Lithium-Ion Compact Lightweight Battery ($5 off)
- Bauer 20V Cordless, 1/2 in. Hammer Drill/Driver Kit ($10 off)
- Pittsburgh Pro 3/8 in. Drive Quick Release Swivel Head Ratchet ($4 off)
- Quinn 6 in. Digital Caliper ($5 off)
- Fortress 27 Gallon 200 PSI High-Performance Vertical Shop Air Compressor ($40 off)
- Pittsburgh 1000 lb. Steel Motorcycle Lift ($100 off)
- Badland ZXR 9500 lb. Truck/SUV Winch with Wire Rope ($40 off)
- Haul-Master 1200 lb 30-1/4 in. x 72 in. Convertible Aluminum Loading Ramp ($20 off)
- Pittsburgh Mechanics Roller Seat with Drawers ($10 off)
- Pittsburgh 3 Ton Aluminum Jack Stands ($5 off)
- Haul-Master 1/4 ton Lever Manual Chain Hoist ($10 off)