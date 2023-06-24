The War Zone
The Drive

Harbor Freight’s Killer Weekend Sale Has Every Tool You Need

Harbor Freight to the rescue!

byJonathon Klein|
The GarageNews
Accessories photo
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The worst part of having a project car is how it inevitably spirals out of control and then sits in your garage for 10 years collecting dust. Well, that and not having the right tools to complete said Homer's Odyssey. Luckily, Harbor Freight is having an awesome weekend sale to stock up your garage and shave at least five years off your project car's bake time. Maybe. Hopefully. We'll see...

Along with the individual deals, if you go into Harbor Freight right now and buy a charger and battery for the company's Hercules or Bauer lines, you'll also get a free tool. Talk about a deal!

Check out all the other savings and deals below.

Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.
AccessoriesDealsTools