Cover Your Butt With These Great Dash Cam Deals on Amazon
Nothing says “it wasn’t my fault, officer,” like cold, hard video evidence.
As anybody who's been in an accident without one may tell you, a good dash cam is worth its weight in gold. Nobody wants their driving record (and future insurance premiums) to potentially come down to a matter of "their word against mine."
Thankfully, a good dash cam—or dash cams, one for the front and another for the back, ideally—doesn't actually cost as much as gold. With today's deals, in fact, it may not even cost as much as silver.
- Kingslim D4 4K Dual Dash Cam ($35 coupon)
- galphi 3 Channel Dash Cam (15% off)
- VIOFO A119 V3 1440p 60fps Dash Cam (17% off and $15 coupon)
- ORSKEY Dash Cam Front and Rear 1080p Dual Dash Cam (25% off with an additional 20% coupon)
- Vantrue N4 3 Channel 4K Dash Cam (13% off and $30 coupon)
- VIOFO Dash Cam Front and Rear 2K (11% off and $15 coupon)
- REDTIGER Dashcams Front Rear ($20 coupon)
- Nexar Pro Dual Dash Cam (12% off and $20 coupon)
- iZEEKER Dash Cam for Cars 1080p (20% off with an additional 45% coupon)
- Ajvvf Dash Cam Front and Rear (30% off with an additional 12% coupon)
