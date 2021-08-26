F1 2021 Is Here—And It's On Sale at Walmart!

Take your seat and start your engine with the official video game of Formula One. You'll experience the prestigious F1 series featuring the ten teams, twenty drivers, and tracks of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship.

For its debut on the next-generation Playstation and Xbox consoles, F1 2021 introduces a brand-new story mode, an expanded Career mode with a two-player option, and three new circuits: Portimão, Imola, and Jeddah, available free to all players as post-launch content.

In the new story mode, Braking Point, players rise through the ranks from Formula 2 before breaking into the "premier league" of Formula 1. The newly expanded Career Mode introduces a two-player option for friends to play online, either together or racing against each other in synchronous race sessions. Career Mode also introduces Real-Season Start, which allows players to start their career at any race in the season that has already occurred, adopting the real-time driver and constructor standings from that point in time.

With the new My Team mode, players can create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate, and compete as the 11th team on the grid.