F1 2021 Is Here—And It's On Sale at Walmart!
Save $15 right now on the most popular racing game in the world—for Playstation and Xbox.
- Deals
- video games
How psyched are we for the brand-new F1 2021 video game? We haven't heard from Editorial Director Patrick George in a week! Seriously, F1 2021 is the hottest title in gaming right now, and you can grab yours at Walmart today, on sale for just $44.88. That's $15 off!
Formula One is bigger and (debatably) better than ever, and the brand-new F1 2021 game from Electronic Arts captures the excitement, thrills, and action of real Formula One racing with deeper detail and more intense clarity than ever before. The retail price is $59.99, so you're saving a bundle if you pick it up at Walmart today. This deal applies to both the Playstation and Xbox games.
Take your seat and start your engine with the official video game of Formula One. You'll experience the prestigious F1 series featuring the ten teams, twenty drivers, and tracks of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship.
For its debut on the next-generation Playstation and Xbox consoles, F1 2021 introduces a brand-new story mode, an expanded Career mode with a two-player option, and three new circuits: Portimão, Imola, and Jeddah, available free to all players as post-launch content.
In the new story mode, Braking Point, players rise through the ranks from Formula 2 before breaking into the "premier league" of Formula 1. The newly expanded Career Mode introduces a two-player option for friends to play online, either together or racing against each other in synchronous race sessions. Career Mode also introduces Real-Season Start, which allows players to start their career at any race in the season that has already occurred, adopting the real-time driver and constructor standings from that point in time.
With the new My Team mode, players can create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate, and compete as the 11th team on the grid.
It's the hottest title in gaming, and the most popular racing game on the planet. Save $15 today at Walmart!
F1 2021 is on sale now at Walmart for $44.88 (regularly $59.99). Pick it up for Playstation or Xbox gaming systems.
F1 2021 Highlights:
- 'Braking Point’ – the thrilling new story experience
- New ways to play: two-player Career and ‘Real-Season Start’
- My Team mode - create a driver, choose a sponsor, an engine supplier, hire a teammate and compete as the 11th team on the grid
- Expanded Driver Stats that now include ‘Focus’ and new team-critical Department Events to address
- Split-screen racing for two players
- Casual race options for more relaxed racing whilst new Expert options give experienced players even more control
- Acclaimed ten-year Career Mode, including updated Research and Development and Practice Programmes, and new Quick Practice
- Formula 2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is also included, with short, medium, or full season options and 2020 and 2021 season content
- Esports - in-game area for the online qualification events, latest news and even watch the new F1® Esports Challenger and Pro Series races
- More ways to race: Time Trial, Shorter season length options, Grand Prix™ Mode and relive your glory with saveable automated highlights
- Compete online in Multiplayer: Social and Ranked races, new Quick Join format, Leagues, customizable liveries, and Weekly Events.
For F1 2021 news, follow the Formula 1 game website and social channels on Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.
F1® 2021 Game - an official product of the FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. © 2021 Electronic Arts Inc. The F1 logo, F1, FORMULA 1 and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. Licensed by Formula One World Championship Limited. The F2 FIA FORMULA 2 CHAMPIONSHIP logo, FORMULA 2, F2 and related marks are trade marks of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile and used exclusively under licence. All rights reserved.
-
RELATEDNetflix's Formula 1: Drive to Survive Season 4 Is Coming in 2022It's now official.READ NOW
-
RELATEDFormula One Can't Decide If It's Going Green. Honda's Exit Shows It Needs ToThe visuals killed the radio star—no one wants to make the world’s most advanced GP2 engine.READ NOW
-
RELATEDDeals Galore for the Car, Truck, RV, and Moto Enthusiast from Walmart, RealTruck, RevZilla, and MoreWhatever you need for the car, home, RV, or garage, it's listed here! Daily deals curated by The DriveREAD NOW