The Ford F-150 Lightning Is on NASCAR Pace Car Duty This Weekend

Look at how dorky everything related to electric cars used to be! The water-blue paint, the leaves stuck down the side, the unassuming hatchback form. Makes me pretty glad that those days are mostly behind us.

Now, we have big red pickup trucks doing the same duty. NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney who drives the No. 12 Mustang for Team Penske said, "I haven’t driven the Lightning yet, but if it’s anything like the Mustang Mach-E, it’s going to be a blast. I hope it ends up being the only thing in front of me once the race starts." The Lightning produces 563 horsepower and 775 pound-feet of instantaneous torque, propelling it from zero to 60 mph in "the mid-four-second range." It may not be quite as racey as the literal race cars it'll be reining in this weekend, but it ain't no slouch.

This weekend's Cup Series race at Martinsville is scheduled for April 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will begin reaching customers later this spring.

