Extreme E Is Adding a Hydrogen Fuel Cell Racing Class

Over the weekend, Extreme E announced it will run a hydrogen fuel cell version of its Odyssey-21 off-road racer starting 2024, alongside the battery-electric series that's already in place. Although the fuel cell stack hasn't been developed or decided on yet, it'll use the same motors and powertrain as the battery version and will compete on the same courses. It'll be the first time multiple hydrogen fuel cell-powered cars compete against each other, especially alongside battery-electric ones.

After getting through its inaugural season last year, XE is setting off around the world again with the first round in Saudi Arabia this weekend. The field's still stacked, with three teams backed by F1 champions (Rosberg Xtreme, X44 and JBXE are owned by Nico Rosberg, Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button respectively) and world rally champs across the grid (Carlos Sainz Snr, Sebastian Loeb), as well as names like Ganassi and Andretti backing up other entries.

The idea is to go to remote locations affected by climate change, work on legacy and scientific projects there and then hoon massive electric SUVs around. And to be fair, it's got a lot of people interested. The gender-balanced teams and environmental message are the kind of thing that slightly lets you off the guilty hook of enjoying motorsport while not hating the planet and everyone on it.

XE's already been using cleanly generated hydrogen to power the generators that charge its battery-electric cars, so it makes sense to extend those hydrogen fuel cells to the cars. The limitation on hydrogen fuel cell stacks tends to be that they have relatively low power output, compared to the capability of battery-electric, and that cars with them need an onboard, auxiliary battery to regenerate electricity under braking for range extension and efficiency. But the Odyssey-21, slightly weirdly for a race car, doesn't actually have regen and is already so big it's easily got the capacity to hold a hydrogen tank onboard.