Sabré Cook Is the Lone American Racer in W Series’ Return

It's been 98 weeks since the female-only W Series championship had a real-world, IRL race week. In racing terms, that's an incredibly long wait—and people who like going fast aren't exactly known for their patience. But after testing in Anglesey, Wales last month it is finally time to hit the track in anger as the junior series—designed to promote women racers—gets its spot as part of the Styrian Grand Prix weekend, alongside Formula One. Sabré Cook will be the only American driver racing around Spielberg this weekend. Across F1, W Series, and the Porsche Supercup, only her car’s got the Stars and Stripes. In her second season of W Series, she’ll be aiming to put it on the top step of the podium, too.

W Series

Speaking at W Series’ testing event, Cook said that returning to racing, after such a long break, had been a relief for the entire paddock. “Obviously getting back in the cars is a great feeling and we're all happy to be back, I think, and relieved to step back in and shake out the cobwebs and get reacquainted with the car,” she told me. “So it's been really great so far.” W Series is a junior championship, intended to prepare drivers to move on to other series like F1, Formula E, WEC, and IMSA, or IndyCar and Super Formula. That meant, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, W Series suddenly found itself subject not only to its own problems but other peoples’. Running as a support series for German touring cars in its first year, W Series ran seven races to crown Jamie Chadwick its inaugural champion. Organizers then geared up for the 2020 season with drivers selected and first training events held, only to find themselves unable to fit into rescheduled races. The painful call was made to suspend the season and drivers were sent simulator rigs to compete in a virtual championship, instead. It was a compromise that, while one the rest of the racing world was making as well, couldn’t compensate for real-world track time, especially for drivers still trying to establish their careers. So it is a relief to see the series survived and is now following the Grand Prix calendar, as Formula 2 and 3 and sometimes Formula Renault do, getting the advantage of F1 teams’ attention for the drivers as well as their marshaling and track setup for the series. In the nearly two calendar years since W Series last raced, things haven’t been standing still. “Literally, I feel like almost everything has changed except for the cars themselves,” said Cook. “W Series is always adapting the way they run things. We've also got a new team running the cars this year, so all that is a bit different, but still obviously very good and very efficient. “And then for myself, I've tried to do a lot of growing and a lot of development stuff over the last couple of years, especially on the year that we all had off—we'll call it an off year for everyone. “I think I have quite a different perspective and approach going into whatever I get in the car. And I've got a little more experience now, much more than I had originally when I first ever stepped foot in a W Series car. So I'm feeling more confident, for sure, going into the season.”

The Motorsport Agency