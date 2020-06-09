Everything You Need to Know About This Weekend's Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans

During normal times, thousands upon thousands of fans would be flocking to the Circuit de la Sarthe right about now to witness the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans. Y'know, the world's most famous endurance race that features the greatest sportscars and sportscar drivers. But COVID-19 had other plans, forcing the World Endurance Championship and Automobile Club de l'Ouest to reschedule the iconic event for mid-September.

But there's hope, because this weekend some of the sport's top talents will compete in a twice-around-the-clock virtual race—and we all know the only thing more difficult than actually driving for 24 hours is staring at a screen for 24 hours.

It's hard enough to keep track of all the teams, drivers, and cars in the real race, let alone one that's hosted on a sim platform. Because of that, we've comprised a one-stop guide to help you understand all the intricacies and specifics of the upcoming endurance competition.