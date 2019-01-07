Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Drives Off 3rd Floor of Hollywood Parking Garage, Lands on Roof

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class was hospitalized after driving his G-Wagen through the wall of the third floor of a parking garage and landing on his roof in North Hollywood, California last Thursday night, according to authorities and news sources.

The incident occurred around 11pm on January 3rd near the intersection of Tujunga Avenue and Magnolia Boulevard, when the Mercedes was propelled through the side of the parking structure and flipped onto its roof before landing on the street below, scattering chunks of concrete and shards of glass across the sidewalk and road. The Los Angeles Fire Department extricated the trapped driver, according to NBC LA; bystanders reportedly also helped pull the Mercedes's driver from the flipped vehicle, according to local news reporter Kim Tobin's Twitter account.