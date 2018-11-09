Hugo Boss Returns to Motor Racing With New Porsche Formula E Sponsorship
The German fashion house isn't a stranger to racing, having previously sponsored McLaren F1 cars driven by Senna and Prost.
Earlier this year, the FIA accepted Porsche's application for homologation in the 2019-2020 season of Formula E, marking Stuttgart's official entrance into motorsports' electrifying new racing series. As it turns out, a classy German manufacturer needs an even classier sponsor, so Porsche just announced that it has brought luxury fashion house Hugo Boss onboard as kit supplier and primary sponsor.
As the Formula E team's official clothing partner, the Metzingen, Germany-based fashion designer will provide the clothing for the entire race team, from the drivers to its workshop technicians. Those in the stands also benefit from this new partnership, as Porsche mentioned that it will debut a "Porsche x BOSS" collection of consumer clothing, available next March in BOSS stores and online.
Hugo Boss is no stranger to motorsport sponsorship, as it's had its logos plastered on the liveries of Formula 1 cars for over four decades, and just recently switching to Formula E. In fact, some of the most iconic Senna and Prost McLaren cars were heavily sponsored by Hugo Boss.
“Hugo Boss and Porsche both stand for innovation and perfection,” explained Mark Langer, CEO of Hugo Boss AG. “We have already cooperated successfully in the area of motorsports over the course of recent years and decades. That is why I am delighted that our cooperation will now reach a new level with the future-oriented Formula E series.”
With its homologation accepted, powertrain in development, and threads now picked out, Porsche Motorsport is nearly ready for its first foray into the world of Formula E. The top dogs from the potent 919 Hybrid Le Mans Prototype project are leading this project, so the technical department in addition to the fashion department are in good hands.
“Formula E is a highly attractive race series,” remarked Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG. “It offers us the perfect environment to consistently further develop our vehicles in terms of efficiency and sustainability. We are looking forward to our debut in the series in the 2019/2020 season. The renowned fashion company Hugo Boss is a perfect partner for us as the team outfitter.”
