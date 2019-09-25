Best Whistler Radar Detector: Avoid Police and Speeding Tickets

These top Whistler radar detectors will help those who like to drive fast

By Noelle Talmon
Whistler's radar detectors have been around since the 1970s, and the company is well known for its high-quality devices. Whistler offers a wide variety of radar detectors, which are particularly helpful if you have a lead foot. So, which Whistler radar detector is the best of the best? Check out this buying guide to find the right one to suit your needs.

    Whistler CR97 Maximum Performance Radar Laser MultaRadar Detector
    The CR97 offers 360-degree protection and detects X, K, and Ka radar signals. It alerts you to and identifies FMCW/MultaRadar photo enforcement sources, such as MRCD/MRCT/TraffiStar configurable reactivity.
    The unit is easy to use; just plug it in and turn it on. Whistler releases monthly database updates, and the settings work well for reducing or indicating false alerts.
    The number of configurations can be overwhelming, and the manual can be confusing to understand. Also, the mounting options are limited to suction cups.
    Whistler CR85 High-Performance Laser Radar Detector
    The CR85 provides 360-degree perimeter protection and comes with a 12V power cord, direct wire kit, and brackets. It protects against all radar guns, including X-band, K-band, Superwide Ka-band, and laser.
    Its three filter modes help eliminate alerts from radar-based traffic monitoring systems. It has a good range while behind other cars of at least a half-mile, and on straightaways, it is even better.
    The device may produce a lot of false alerts. Also, it feels a little cheap and flimsy and may easily break if you accidentally drop it.
    Whistler CR93 High-Performance Laser Radar Detector
    It provides 360 degrees of perimeter protection, and an internal GPS provides speed and red light traffic camera locations in North America that can be updated via USB.
    It does an excellent job filtering out false signals, gives you plenty of warning, and it can read a radar gun nearly a half-mile away.
    Some complain that this radar detector stops working after a few months of use. Also, you may experience a short with the charger.

Tips

  • While using a radar detector can help you avoid a speeding ticket, the best way to prevent interactions with the police is by driving safely and obeying the law.
  • Make sure to mount your radar detector as recommended by the manufacturer. If it's too high, you won't receive certain alerts because police often target either the front license plate or headlamps. As a result, the device won't receive the "splatter" from a police laser gun.
  • Don't put too much confidence in your radar detector. You also have to be aware of your surroundings and make sure to scan the road ahead. Cruisers coming from the opposite direction use moving radar, which can be trickier to detect.
  • The size of your vehicle determines how quickly police radar can detect your speed. Radar and laser devices shoot energy at your vehicle to figure out its speed, and the larger the target the easier it is. The speed of large trucks can be determined much farther away compared to a compact car.

FAQs

Q: How does a radar detector work?

A: Radar detectors identify any radar in the area, such as police radar that is used to identify speeding vehicles. A radar detector identifies radar devices based on the radio waves they emit.

Q: Are radar detectors legal?

A: Every state has its own laws regarding radar detectors. The only state where the devices are illegal is Virginia. They are not sold in the state, and you can be fined up to $250 for simply having it in your vehicle even if it's not turned on. 

Q: How far away can police radar detect you?

A: As we mentioned previously, it depends on the size of your vehicle. If you drive a large truck, police can detect you from over one mile away. If you drive a small sports car, police equipment will work within 500 feet.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best Whistler radar detector is the Whistler CR97 Maximum Performance Radar Laser MultaRadar Detector. It's simple to use, and it strives to eliminate false alerts. It can also be updated on a regular basis.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Whistler CR85 High Performance Laser Radar Detector.

Do you have a favorite Whistler radar detector? Let us know in the comment section below. 

