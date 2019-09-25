Best Whistler Radar Detector: Avoid Police and Speeding Tickets

Tips

While using a radar detector can help you avoid a speeding ticket, the best way to prevent interactions with the police is by driving safely and obeying the law.

Make sure to mount your radar detector as recommended by the manufacturer. If it's too high, you won't receive certain alerts because police often target either the front license plate or headlamps. As a result, the device won't receive the "splatter" from a police laser gun.

Don't put too much confidence in your radar detector. You also have to be aware of your surroundings and make sure to scan the road ahead. Cruisers coming from the opposite direction use moving radar, which can be trickier to detect.

The size of your vehicle determines how quickly police radar can detect your speed. Radar and laser devices shoot energy at your vehicle to figure out its speed, and the larger the target the easier it is. The speed of large trucks can be determined much farther away compared to a compact car.

FAQs

Q: How does a radar detector work?

A: Radar detectors identify any radar in the area, such as police radar that is used to identify speeding vehicles. A radar detector identifies radar devices based on the radio waves they emit.

Q: Are radar detectors legal?

A: Every state has its own laws regarding radar detectors. The only state where the devices are illegal is Virginia. They are not sold in the state, and you can be fined up to $250 for simply having it in your vehicle even if it's not turned on.

Q: How far away can police radar detect you?

A: As we mentioned previously, it depends on the size of your vehicle. If you drive a large truck, police can detect you from over one mile away. If you drive a small sports car, police equipment will work within 500 feet.

Final Thoughts

Our pick for the best Whistler radar detector is the Whistler CR97 Maximum Performance Radar Laser MultaRadar Detector. It's simple to use, and it strives to eliminate false alerts. It can also be updated on a regular basis.

For a more budget-friendly option, consider the Whistler CR85 High Performance Laser Radar Detector.

Do you have a favorite Whistler radar detector? Let us know in the comment section below.