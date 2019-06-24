Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kits: Filling the Void Made Easy 

Scratches in your vehicle’s paint can be heartache enough for some car owners, but it’s even more painful to see the paint chipping off in huge chunks. Rather than spending a fortune on repainting your vehicle, check out paint chip repair kits. Affordable and nearly self-explanatory, the best car paint chip repair kits take years off your vehicle’s exterior to make it look new.

Blending might take a bit of skill, and it’s unclear if the included wax and polish have any long-term sealing abilities.

Whether you need a little or a lot of touch-up paint, Paint2Fix offers three tiers of quantities to fit your individual needs.

Not all manufacturer-specific colors may be available, depending on the year and make of your car.

From the application materials to paint and other solutions, every aspect of the paint chip repair process is covered. You can also order the kit in a variety of quantities.

This package includes everything you need to address paint chips, except for the touch-up paint specific to your vehicle.

With the Langka paint chip repair system, you don’t have to worry about precision when it comes to filling in paint chips. The blob eliminator is a beginner’s best friend.

Benefits of Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Improve your vehicle. You might think it takes a lot of money to make your car look like new again. Whether or not that’s true, you can still achieve a better-looking vehicle without having to spend a whole lot of money or time.

You might think it takes a lot of money to make your car look like new again. Whether or not that’s true, you can still achieve a better-looking vehicle without having to spend a whole lot of money or time. Seal your paint and prevent rusting. Automotive manufacturers apply clear coats so that the paint underneath maintains itself in even the harshest conditions. If there is a breach in the clear coat, rust can easily creep in and begin to eat away at the metal beneath your vehicle’s paint.

Automotive manufacturers apply clear coats so that the paint underneath maintains itself in even the harshest conditions. If there is a breach in the clear coat, rust can easily creep in and begin to eat away at the metal beneath your vehicle’s paint. Improve the paint’s appearance before applying a clear bra. If you want to have a somewhat uniform paint job beneath the clear bra, paint chip repair kits can easily achieve the effect you desire. A clear bra is the best way to prevent rock chips and front-end damage.

Types of Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Touch-Up Paint: Brush Tip You're probably most familiar with this type of chip repair solution. Many people order their vehicle's specific paint color from the dealership, and it comes in the form of a brush tip applicator, similar to nail polish. Brush tips are great for applying touch-up paint to larger chips but can often take a skilled hand to correct smaller chips such as in the case of road rash. Road rash simply describes the multiple small chips that can occur on front bumpers, fenders, and hoods where pebbles have worn away at the paint over time. Touch-Up Paint: Pen Tip More common than brush tips, pen tip touch-up paint applicators are much easier to use. A bit like a Sharpie pen, they direct flow of the touch-up paint to a precise point, which addresses the biggest challenge faced by inexperienced car owners who buy a brush tip applicator. However, pen tip applicators take longer to fill in larger paint chips. Whereas brush tip touch-up paint can last a while if properly sealed, pen tip applicators dry up much more quickly. Kits Car paint chip repair kits combine the entire process into one package. Simply applying the touch-up paint to a paint chip isn't enough. The paint then has to be sealed and blended into the surrounding paint for maximum results. Car paint chip repair kits will include not only the paint itself but typically applicator tips, a sealant of some kind, and an agent to remove excess paint during the blending process. You should be able to address a paint chip from start to finish with a complete paint chip repair kit. Top Brands Dr. ColorChip Formed in 2003, Dr. ColorChip is headquartered in Florida. It has developed a whole line of paint chip repair solutions, including this Road Rash Kit for a Black Ebony Ford Mustang. If you don't own a black Mustang, it also offers multiple paint colors for a variety of automotive manufacturers. Langka This Washington-based company was founded in 1996 and specializes in paint chip and scratch repair. If you're looking for a simple solution to paint chips, check out its Blob Eliminator package, which includes touch-up paint specific to your vehicle type. Paint2Fix Based out of Delaware, this relatively new company serves quite an array of brands when it comes to providing exact-match touch-up paint. Its Touch-up Paint Kit made for Taffeta White Honda Civics could be a great alternative to repainting your entire car. Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Pricing Under $10: Though you probably won't be able to find any paint chip repair kits for this low price, you will be able to buy applicator tips in quantity. There are paint chip-specific applicator tips out there, but you can also pick up a box of a couple of hundred cotton swabs just as easily. $12-$20: If you prefer to use a touch-up paint pen to fill in your paint chips, you should be able to find your vehicle's specific color for just around $20. For this price, you'll likely only get the touch-up paint itself, but a clear coat pen from your vehicle's manufacturer shouldn't be much more. $30-$70: Most of the automotive paint chip repair kits you'll find will cost you around $50. More common brands such as Honda and Toyota will be priced around $40, while imports such as BMW will hover nearer the $65 mark. Quality and number of products within the kit vary according to price.

Though you probably won’t be able to find any paint chip repair kits for this low price, you will be able to buy applicator tips in quantity. There are paint chip-specific applicator tips out there, but you can also pick up a box of a couple of hundred cotton swabs just as easily. $12-$20: If you prefer to use a touch-up paint pen to fill in your paint chips, you should be able to find your vehicle’s specific color for just around $20. For this price, you’ll likely only get the touch-up paint itself, but a clear coat pen from your vehicle’s manufacturer shouldn’t be much more.

Key Features Easy To Use When you really break it down, repairing paint chips is about filling in holes in your paint and then sealing over it to prevent further damage and rusting. The best paint chip repair kits should make the process easy to understand, without the need for experience in automotive paint. Paint chip repair kits that are easy to use will make the individual steps easily identifiable and not overcomplicated. Clear Instructions Having a step-by-step process to follow—preferably with pictures—will ease many of your worries if you've never repaired paint chips before. Manufacturers should provide clear instructions to make the repair process easy to follow. It should almost feel like an expert is looking over your shoulder, coaching you on the best techniques without being too overbearing. Environmentally Friendly Paint booths require ventilation because of the toxic chemicals necessary to painting or repainting a vehicle. Repairing paint chips, however, shouldn't mean you need to suit up. The most that are necessary for paint chip repair is an open area with air flow and some chemical-resistant gloves. Since you are acting as the agent when it comes to applying the paint, there's no need for harsh chemicals—or drastic personal safety measures. Other Considerations Close (Enough) Match: Depending on the age of your vehicle and a variety of other factors, the paint will weather differently and may vary from panel to panel. Cars that have been in the direct sunlight will fade sooner than those kept covered. Matching the brand-new paint within the paint chips to the weathered paint around it could prove tricky. The extent of Paint Damage: A few paint chips here and there should be pretty easy to address in the span of an afternoon, but if your vehicle's entire hood and the bumper is pitted to the point where it looks sand-blasted, paint chip repair kits may not be the best use of your time and funds. You will probably have to repaint the panel completely, live with the damage, or come up with another solution altogether. Unique Paint Jobs: Repairing paint chips on a vehicle with a custom paint job gets complicated. Depending on what type of paint is used and how well you know the original painter, you may or may not be able to buy a container of touch-up paint. This is something to consider both before and after having your vehicle custom painted.

Depending on the age of your vehicle and a variety of other factors, the paint will weather differently and may vary from panel to panel. Cars that have been in the direct sunlight will fade sooner than those kept covered. Matching the brand-new paint within the paint chips to the weathered paint around it could prove tricky. The extent of Paint Damage: A few paint chips here and there should be pretty easy to address in the span of an afternoon, but if your vehicle’s entire hood and the bumper is pitted to the point where it looks sand-blasted, paint chip repair kits may not be the best use of your time and funds. You will probably have to repaint the panel completely, live with the damage, or come up with another solution altogether.

Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Reviews & Recommendations 2019 Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Overall: Langka Paint Chip Repair Kit

Filling in paint chips can seem like a daunting task if you’ve never attempted it before. There’s the pressure of making sure you only get paint in the chip itself, along with the intensity of having only so much time to repair the chip properly. Langka removes all those barriers to really make paint chip repair an easy process, no matter how much painting experience you have. From start to finish, Langka provides the tools you need to prepare the paint chip, fill it in, and then seal it from further damage. Included applicator tips help you apply paint to the smallest of paint chips, while the microfiber cloth easily removes any excess paint you might have as you go along. The blob eliminator solution smooths out any spots where you may have applied too much paint. Finally, the sealant ensures the work you just accomplished lasts for the remainder of the vehicle’s lifetime. The only drawback about this kit that we could find is that the specific touch-up paint required for your vehicle isn’t included. However, that’s easily remedied by visiting your local dealership and ordering a brush tip supply of touch-up paint. If you order a pen tip type, it will make the application process much more difficult. Langka makes it easy for anyone to use their product, no matter your skill level. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Value: Color ‘N Drive Touch-up Paint Kit

Color ‘N Drive offers a wide array of products at a reasonable price point with its touch-up paint kit that includes your vehicle’s specific shade. There’s no need to contact your local dealership and spend an additional amount to get that OEM color to match. Though the product we’ve linked to is specific to a BMW, most common manufacturers and models are available. The biggest characteristic we loved about this kit was that there were so many items included that it really feels like a lot of value for the price. Each step of the process is covered, from preparation to sealing your work. What’s more, it only takes a quick look at the products to know what they’re used for. But most of all, you can order anywhere from a few milliliters of touch-up paint to enough to cover quite a few paint chips. This kit from Color ‘N Drive is truly something you can order and have ready to go without any additional purchases required. However, although Color ‘N Drive does offer quite a few shades from a variety of manufacturers, we suggest making sure it carries your vehicle’s specific shade before ruling out any other options. The company is helpful, though, and directs you to a number of locations where your vehicle’s paint code will be listed. This makes the paint chip repair kit from Color ‘N Drive that much more available and useful to nearly any car owner. Click Here to See Prices on Amazon Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Honorable Mention: Paint2Fix Automotive Touch-up Paint

