Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kits: Filling the Void Made Easy
Correct pesky paint chips with our easy-to-use paint chip repair kit top picks
Scratches in your vehicle’s paint can be heartache enough for some car owners, but it’s even more painful to see the paint chipping off in huge chunks. Rather than spending a fortune on repainting your vehicle, check out paint chip repair kits. Affordable and nearly self-explanatory, the best car paint chip repair kits take years off your vehicle’s exterior to make it look new.
- Best OverallLangka Paint Chip Repair KitSummarySummaryComplete with applicator tips, a microfiber towel, a paint-smoothing card, pre-paint solution, paint sealant, and the blob eliminator, this paint chip repair kit is a great starter pack.ProsProsWith the Langka paint chip repair system, you don’t have to worry about precision when it comes to filling in paint chips. The blob eliminator is a beginner’s best friend.ConsConsThis package includes everything you need to address paint chips, except for the touch-up paint specific to your vehicle.
- Best ValueColor ‘N Drive Touch-up Paint KitSummarySummarySkip the hassle of ordering your vehicle’s specific paint color from the dealership. Color ‘N Drive offers OEM-quality, matching touch-up paint in their chip repair kits.ProsProsFrom the application materials to paint and other solutions, every aspect of the paint chip repair process is covered. You can also order the kit in a variety of quantities.ConsConsNot all manufacturer-specific colors may be available, depending on the year and make of your car.
- Honorable MentionPaint2Fix Automotive Touch-up PaintSummarySummaryPaint2Fix provides a 100 percent match guarantee for the colors they offer and with clearly-labeled products and straightforward instructions, paint chip repair is made simple.ProsProsWhether you need a little or a lot of touch-up paint, Paint2Fix offers three tiers of quantities to fit your individual needs.ConsConsBlending might take a bit of skill, and it’s unclear if the included wax and polish have any long-term sealing abilities.
Benefits of Car Paint Chip Repair Kit
- Improve your vehicle. You might think it takes a lot of money to make your car look like new again. Whether or not that’s true, you can still achieve a better-looking vehicle without having to spend a whole lot of money or time.
- Seal your paint and prevent rusting. Automotive manufacturers apply clear coats so that the paint underneath maintains itself in even the harshest conditions. If there is a breach in the clear coat, rust can easily creep in and begin to eat away at the metal beneath your vehicle’s paint.
- Improve the paint’s appearance before applying a clear bra. If you want to have a somewhat uniform paint job beneath the clear bra, paint chip repair kits can easily achieve the effect you desire. A clear bra is the best way to prevent rock chips and front-end damage.
- Cheap alternative to a new paint job. Maintaining your vehicle’s paint can be a difficult task, and having to repaint it every few years can get expensive fast. Rather than spending thousands on a paint job after a few defects appear, invest in paint chip repair kits.
Types of Car Paint Chip Repair Kit
Touch-Up Paint: Brush Tip
You’re probably most familiar with this type of chip repair solution. Many people order their vehicle’s specific paint color from the dealership, and it comes in the form of a brush tip applicator, similar to nail polish. Brush tips are great for applying touch-up paint to larger chips but can often take a skilled hand to correct smaller chips such as in the case of road rash. Road rash simply describes the multiple small chips that can occur on front bumpers, fenders, and hoods where pebbles have worn away at the paint over time.
Touch-Up Paint: Pen Tip
More common than brush tips, pen tip touch-up paint applicators are much easier to use. A bit like a Sharpie pen, they direct flow of the touch-up paint to a precise point, which addresses the biggest challenge faced by inexperienced car owners who buy a brush tip applicator. However, pen tip applicators take longer to fill in larger paint chips. Whereas brush tip touch-up paint can last a while if properly sealed, pen tip applicators dry up much more quickly.
Kits
Car paint chip repair kits combine the entire process into one package. Simply applying the touch-up paint to a paint chip isn’t enough. The paint then has to be sealed and blended into the surrounding paint for maximum results. Car paint chip repair kits will include not only the paint itself but typically applicator tips, a sealant of some kind, and an agent to remove excess paint during the blending process. You should be able to address a paint chip from start to finish with a complete paint chip repair kit.
Top Brands
Dr. ColorChip
Formed in 2003, Dr. ColorChip is headquartered in Florida. It has developed a whole line of paint chip repair solutions, including this Road Rash Kit for a Black Ebony Ford Mustang. If you don’t own a black Mustang, it also offers multiple paint colors for a variety of automotive manufacturers.
Langka
This Washington-based company was founded in 1996 and specializes in paint chip and scratch repair. If you’re looking for a simple solution to paint chips, check out its Blob Eliminator package, which includes touch-up paint specific to your vehicle type.
Paint2Fix
Based out of Delaware, this relatively new company serves quite an array of brands when it comes to providing exact-match touch-up paint. Its Touch-up Paint Kit made for Taffeta White Honda Civics could be a great alternative to repainting your entire car.
Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Pricing
- Under $10: Though you probably won’t be able to find any paint chip repair kits for this low price, you will be able to buy applicator tips in quantity. There are paint chip-specific applicator tips out there, but you can also pick up a box of a couple of hundred cotton swabs just as easily.
- $12-$20: If you prefer to use a touch-up paint pen to fill in your paint chips, you should be able to find your vehicle’s specific color for just around $20. For this price, you’ll likely only get the touch-up paint itself, but a clear coat pen from your vehicle’s manufacturer shouldn’t be much more.
- $30-$70: Most of the automotive paint chip repair kits you’ll find will cost you around $50. More common brands such as Honda and Toyota will be priced around $40, while imports such as BMW will hover nearer the $65 mark. Quality and number of products within the kit vary according to price.
Key Features
Easy To Use
When you really break it down, repairing paint chips is about filling in holes in your paint and then sealing over it to prevent further damage and rusting. The best paint chip repair kits should make the process easy to understand, without the need for experience in automotive paint. Paint chip repair kits that are easy to use will make the individual steps easily identifiable and not overcomplicated.
Clear Instructions
Having a step-by-step process to follow—preferably with pictures—will ease many of your worries if you’ve never repaired paint chips before. Manufacturers should provide clear instructions to make the repair process easy to follow. It should almost feel like an expert is looking over your shoulder, coaching you on the best techniques without being too overbearing.
Environmentally Friendly
Paint booths require ventilation because of the toxic chemicals necessary to painting or repainting a vehicle. Repairing paint chips, however, shouldn’t mean you need to suit up. The most that are necessary for paint chip repair is an open area with air flow and some chemical-resistant gloves. Since you are acting as the agent when it comes to applying the paint, there’s no need for harsh chemicals—or drastic personal safety measures.
Other Considerations
- Close (Enough) Match: Depending on the age of your vehicle and a variety of other factors, the paint will weather differently and may vary from panel to panel. Cars that have been in the direct sunlight will fade sooner than those kept covered. Matching the brand-new paint within the paint chips to the weathered paint around it could prove tricky.
- The extent of Paint Damage: A few paint chips here and there should be pretty easy to address in the span of an afternoon, but if your vehicle’s entire hood and the bumper is pitted to the point where it looks sand-blasted, paint chip repair kits may not be the best use of your time and funds. You will probably have to repaint the panel completely, live with the damage, or come up with another solution altogether.
- Unique Paint Jobs: Repairing paint chips on a vehicle with a custom paint job gets complicated. Depending on what type of paint is used and how well you know the original painter, you may or may not be able to buy a container of touch-up paint. This is something to consider both before and after having your vehicle custom painted.
Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Reviews & Recommendations 2019
Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Overall: Langka Paint Chip Repair Kit
Filling in paint chips can seem like a daunting task if you’ve never attempted it before. There’s the pressure of making sure you only get paint in the chip itself, along with the intensity of having only so much time to repair the chip properly. Langka removes all those barriers to really make paint chip repair an easy process, no matter how much painting experience you have.
From start to finish, Langka provides the tools you need to prepare the paint chip, fill it in, and then seal it from further damage. Included applicator tips help you apply paint to the smallest of paint chips, while the microfiber cloth easily removes any excess paint you might have as you go along. The blob eliminator solution smooths out any spots where you may have applied too much paint. Finally, the sealant ensures the work you just accomplished lasts for the remainder of the vehicle’s lifetime.
The only drawback about this kit that we could find is that the specific touch-up paint required for your vehicle isn’t included. However, that’s easily remedied by visiting your local dealership and ordering a brush tip supply of touch-up paint. If you order a pen tip type, it will make the application process much more difficult. Langka makes it easy for anyone to use their product, no matter your skill level.
Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Value: Color ‘N Drive Touch-up Paint Kit
Color ‘N Drive offers a wide array of products at a reasonable price point with its touch-up paint kit that includes your vehicle’s specific shade. There’s no need to contact your local dealership and spend an additional amount to get that OEM color to match. Though the product we’ve linked to is specific to a BMW, most common manufacturers and models are available.
The biggest characteristic we loved about this kit was that there were so many items included that it really feels like a lot of value for the price. Each step of the process is covered, from preparation to sealing your work. What’s more, it only takes a quick look at the products to know what they’re used for. But most of all, you can order anywhere from a few milliliters of touch-up paint to enough to cover quite a few paint chips. This kit from Color ‘N Drive is truly something you can order and have ready to go without any additional purchases required.
However, although Color ‘N Drive does offer quite a few shades from a variety of manufacturers, we suggest making sure it carries your vehicle’s specific shade before ruling out any other options. The company is helpful, though, and directs you to a number of locations where your vehicle’s paint code will be listed. This makes the paint chip repair kit from Color ‘N Drive that much more available and useful to nearly any car owner.
Best Car Paint Chip Repair Kit Honorable Mention: Paint2Fix Automotive Touch-up Paint
Paint2Fix offers a potent blend of products and quality when it comes to its Automotive Touch-Up Paint kits. Each kit is designed specifically for the individual colors per manufacturer and Paint2Fix promises a 100 percent match guarantee for each of those shades. As long as you select the correct make and model, you’ll have everything you need to complete your paint chip repairs in one package.
That’s not the only reason we chose this kit from Paint2Fix. Beyond the reassurance of knowing the paint you order will match, you are also presented with a straightforward and self-explanatory kit, laid out in such a way as to visually represent the individual steps. For example, you’ve got your touch-up paint, wax, polish, and applicator tips. If you find yourself staring down quite a number of paint chips, you can order the corresponding Paint2Fix kit in larger quantities.
As much as this kit is easy to use straight out of the box, we were unsure whether it includes a sealing product or not. Sealing your paint chip repairs is just as important as applying the clear coat was original, so we’d suggest investing in a sealant product if you don’t want to rely on just the included wax/polish. At the same time, Paint2Fix really makes it easy for almost anyone to repair the paint chips on their vehicle.
Tips
- As you fill in the paint chips on your vehicle, make sure you have adequate lighting. This will help you not only to make sure you are filling in the chips completely but also allow you to address all of the paint chips in one go, rather than seeing a few pops up after you’re already finished.
- To understand the difference between brush tip, pen tip, and applicator tip styles, draw a crude circle on a piece of paper to mimic a paint chip. Now borrow some nail polish and attempt to fill the circle in completely. Do the same with your pen tip and applicator tip, using nail polish or another solution for the applicator tip.
- Preparing the paint chip is crucial to the final look. The best way to prepare your paint chips is to use a microfiber rag and isopropyl alcohol. The alcohol will remove any oils sitting on the surface of the paint, effectively drying out any moisture that would prevent the touch-up paint from adhering completely to the surface.
- Use car paint chip repair kits on painted surfaces only. For repairing damage to your wheels, seek out a specifically designed wheel repair kit that matches the wheels on your vehicle. Though they must be equally durable, car paints differ greatly from wheel paints.
- If you’ve never applied touch-up paint before, pick a spot on your vehicle that is relatively unobtrusive. The undersides of the rear bumper and/or running boards are ideal. Perfect your technique in these areas before you tackle larger panels.
- At some point, you may have to decide whether applying touch-up paint or having a uniform painted surface is more desirable. In terms of the lifetime of the paint itself, touch-up paint is more advantageous because it will protect the entire panel from rusting. However, an uninterrupted color scheme may be of higher priority.
- Before filling in scratches with touch-up paint, stop by your local detail shop or speak with the head detailer at your local dealership. Buffing may correct a lot of the scratches on your vehicle unless they are deep enough to require additional paint. Detail experts should be able to tell you which route is the best.
- After you’ve applied touch-up paint, wait at least 30 days before waxing or buffing the exterior of your vehicle. The paint may look as if it is set up after a few hours but it needs time to adequately adhere to the surface beneath.
FAQs
Q: Do paint chip repair kits require sanding?
A: No. Most kits simply come with the materials necessary to fill in paint chips, rather than sand the paint itself. Paint scratch removal may require sanding in some cases, but you shouldn’t have to break out the sandpaper if you’re just filling in paint chips.
Q: When do car paint chips require the attention of a body shop?
A: While paint chip repair kits can do a lot to fill in larger holes in your vehicle’s paint, they can’t do anything to repair damage to the metal underneath. Dents, dings, and any disfiguration of the sheet metal beneath your vehicle’s paint should be addressed first by a body shop before you even think of touch-up paint.
Q: Can I find paint chip repair kits at my local auto parts store?
A: Depending on where you’re located and what’s available, you may be able to source paint chip repair kits locally. However, you’re more likely to find both the correct paint and a better price online.
Q: Is it possible to achieve professional results with a paint chip repair kit, even if I have no experience?
A: Yes, it is! In fact, really all it takes is a bit of practice. As long as you are able to apply the touch-up paint and cover the chips, blending is the only hurdle left. And whether or not you’re able to blend the paint completely, the panel will at least be sealed against rust.
Q: Can I use sandpaper to remove paint that's transferred onto my vehicle?
A: We don’t recommend you use sandpaper in this instance. In fact, it’s best to use a paint remover or lacquer thinner to remove the transfer paint first and then address the damage beneath afterward. Sometimes you may get lucky and find there’s no damage beneath at all.
Q: What other blemishes will paint chip repair kits fix?
A: Paint chip repair kits are designed to fill in holes in the paint, so anywhere this occurs, it can be applied. Paint chip repair kits can be used to fill in deeper scratches as well.
Q: Do I need to invest in any special tools for paint chip repair?
A: No, not necessarily. Most of the tools you’ll need are included within the paint chip repair kits, at least those we picked above. You can certainly purchase additional materials if you choose but they’re not necessarily required.
Q: What are the advantages of buying OEM-specific touch-up paint versus spray paint?
A: Spray paint does not necessarily look as finished as traditional automotive paint. The differences depend on which type of appearance you prefer as the owner of the vehicle. Spray paints are typically not protected against wear, while automotive paints are covered by a clear coat.
Q: Should my car's paint scratches be addressed before applying touch-up paint?
A: If you are going to apply touch-up paint in a scratch, make sure it’s not something that can be addressed with a buffer instead. Deeper scratches require touch-up paint for complete correction but may require sanding as well depending on how deep they go.
Final Thoughts
We chose the Langka Paint Chip Repair Kit for its universal application and affordable pricing. Order your vehicle’s paint color and you’re ready to repair those paint chips.
The Color ‘N Drive Touch-up Paint Kit won our value pick for the variety of products you receive to correct paint chips across your vehicle’s surface.
What car paint chip repair kits have you found useful? Share your picks with us in the comments below!
