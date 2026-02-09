Your Toyota Prius’ Rear Doors Might Unexpectedly Open

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Prius owners, Toyota is aware the rear door of your car might suddenly open on its own.

Toyota issued a recall for 141,286 Prius variants because an unlocked rear door may open unexpectedly while moving, which could increase the risk of injury.

The recall includes 2023-2024 Prius Prime plug-in hybrids, 2023-2026 Prius hatchbacks, and 2025-2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid variants. Specifically, Toyota said 15,528 of the cars recalled are the 2025-2026 Prius Plug-In Hybrid built between December 26, 2024 and November 3, 2025. A total of 102,515 2023-2025 Toyota Prius hatchbacks produced between October 11, 2022 and November 3, 2025 are affected. The 2023-2024 Toyota Prius Prime models built between October 13, 2022 and December 23, 2024 total 23,243 of the cars affected.

Only 1% of the cars affected by the recall have the defect, by Toyota’s estimates. But the automaker is unable to determine which cars are affected without checking each car.

Toyota said water might enter the rear door switch and cause a short circuit, which would allow an unlocked rear door to open unexpectedly.

If the rear door switch short circuits and an unlocked rear door opens the vehicle will notify the driver with an alert in the digital gauge cluster and a door alert buzzer, according to Toyota.

Toyota first received a report of an issue in February 2025 with a Japanese-market vehicle. An investigation took place and Toyota worked to determine what caused the issue leading to a voluntary recall submitted to the NHTSA on January 28, 2026.

Toyota said it will contact owners of the affected cars by March 29, 2026 with instructions to see a dealer to have their vehicles checked. Toyota dealers will modify the left and right rear door handle switch circuits to prevent the switch from activating even if it is shorted. Toyota said any owner that’s already paid to have their vehicles fixed previously will be reimbursed for their repairs.

The recall comes hot on the heels of China banning electronic door handles because of the potential hazard of people becoming trapped in their vehicles. One U.S. representative from Illinois introduced a bill last month that would require manual interior door handles in new cars. The Prius uses a hybrid setup with the door handles relying on an electronic release with a mechanical backup in case the vehicle’s battery is dead.

Owners of the affected Prius models can contact their Toyota dealership and reference NHTSA campaign number 26V049 or Toyota’s recall number 26TB03 and 26TA03.

Got a tip about a recall? Drop us a line at tips@thedrive.com