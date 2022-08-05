Woodgrain 2022 Toyota Tundra Wrapped to Match the Owner’s Bass Boat

If your name is on the title, then no one else can tell you how your rig should look. Some people take that to extremes with mods like the Carolina Squat, while others go a different route and simply change the paint scheme. The owner of this 2022 Toyota Tundra falls more into the latter category, but instead of opting for a color of the rainbow, they went with an all-woodgrain wrap that makes the truck look like someone carved it from a walnut tree.

I first saw the truck on 95 Octane, which pointed to VFX Wraps as the shop responsible for customizing Oliver Ngy's Tundra. They shared videos of the process on Instagram where you can see the Toyota transform, eventually matching the bass boat it pulls around everywhere. That checks out, seeing as Ngy is a pro fisherman.

The Tundra is a 1794 Edition that left the factory wearing Supersonic Red paint. You can still see it on the door jambs, which aren't exactly easy to wrap in the first place. Regardless, a lot of the interior is done up in brown and cream colors, so the new exterior matches even better than before.

You can really see just how angular the 2022 Tundra is when it's covered in a wrap like this. There are creases everywhere, front to back, and they're highlighted with the contrasting colors in the woodgrain. For example, the grille surround is darker than what's on the hood and front fenders. This also gives it a dynamic look, helping it resemble real wood.

If you've ever dreamed of owning an old-school Jeep Wagoneer or a Buick Roadmaster with wood paneling, then maybe this has you hot under the collar. It's not an easy look to pull off, so don't go thinking it's an at-home job that'll just take an hour or two. If you don't apply some finesse, your ride might come out looking more like vinyl flooring than a wonderfully sculpted piece of art.