That Incredible 1999 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Factory One-Off Is Going Up for Sale

Porsche isn't the only car company that will fulfill special customization requests from customers. Nearly all luxury automakers will customize new cars however you'd like, given you're willing to pay them enough. However, Porsche is a bit unique in that it will fulfill special requests to make one-off classic cars, too, through its Sonderwunsch program. And one of its most exciting projects, the 996-generation Porsche Classic Club Coupe, is headed for auction.

The 1999 Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe started out life as a junked 996-gen base 911 Carrera. The Porsche Club of America (PCA) found it, shipped it off to Porsche in Zuffenhausen, and collaborated with the Sonderwunsch team to restomod the car into the perfect 996 911. Grant Larson, the designer of the original Boxster and part of the team that designed the Carrera GT, penned this Sport Classic-inspired 911 and it's the only one in existence.

Porsche didn't just restore the 996 911, though. Instead, it built an entirely unique car, with a handmade ducktail spoiler, reminiscent of the 1973 911 RS 2.7, and a handmade double-bubble roof. It also has a 996.1 911 GT3 front bumper and side skirts, blue pinstriping, and black 18 inch Fuchs wheels. Inside is an entirely bespoke interior, with pepita-pattern seats and door panels, blue stitching, and a unique steering wheel.

But the best part is what sits under that ducktail spoiler. Gone is the standard 3.4-liter flat-six and, in its place, is the Mezger-designed 3.6-liter flat-six from the 996.2-generation 911 GT3. It makes 381 horsepower, revs to 8,000 rpm, and sends its power through a six-speed row-your-own transmission.

This one-off Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe is essentially the answer to a question—what would have happened if the Sonderwunsch program existed in decades prior? It takes all of the best ingredients from the 996-generation 911 and mixes them together to make the perfect '90s Porsche recipe.

There's no telling how much this 911 will sell for at auction, as there's no precedent for such a car. The new 992-generation 911 Sport Classic starts at $274,750, so that might not be a bad place to start. However, this is a one-of-one project—and it has a little "001/001" badge to remind its owner of its exclusivity—and it's a bespoke Porsche, so it wouldn't surprise me if the price tag carried seven digits. However, to own a one-off Porsche, that is essentially the perfect 996-generation 911, designed by Grant Larson, it might be worth the money.