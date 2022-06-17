Tesla Sending Untrained Employees to Fix Cars in Service Centers: Report

Tesla is reportedly addressing its notoriously long waits for service appointments by assigning untrained employees to work on cars. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly ordered the measure and called for service waitlists to be shortened to a maximum of one week.

Electrek reported that Musk is unhappy with Tesla's service network and is making service a top priority. To that end, Tesla is sending untrained personnel to service customer vehicles, specifically salespeople and low-level managers. Though they're only working on "easier tasks" such as tires, the move may signal that service has waned. Musk has reportedly canceled delivery targets with the goal of reducing wait times for service to a week at the most, and wants two-thirds of appointments to be same-day.