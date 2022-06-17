Tesla Sending Untrained Employees to Fix Cars in Service Centers: Report
Elon Musk is reportedly so upset with the state of Tesla’s service network that he’s demanding salespeople get their hands dirty.
Tesla is reportedly addressing its notoriously long waits for service appointments by assigning untrained employees to work on cars. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly ordered the measure and called for service waitlists to be shortened to a maximum of one week.
Electrek reported that Musk is unhappy with Tesla's service network and is making service a top priority. To that end, Tesla is sending untrained personnel to service customer vehicles, specifically salespeople and low-level managers. Though they're only working on "easier tasks" such as tires, the move may signal that service has waned. Musk has reportedly canceled delivery targets with the goal of reducing wait times for service to a week at the most, and wants two-thirds of appointments to be same-day.
This does not mark the first time Tesla has made a hasty push to address poor service, which Musk proclaimed a "personal priority" in 2019. Not only has the situation not evidently improved, but service centers continue to be burdened by fixing problems left by the factory, from missing brake pads to loose suspension components. On top of that, complaints of monthslong waits for parts have continued into 2022, with multiple owners complaining in January of waiting months for replacement glass. Parts have been a problem for Tesla since even before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the subsequent supply chain breakdown that affects all automakers.
