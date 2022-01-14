Tesla Model 3 Owner Discovers Car Was Delivered Missing a Brake Pad

"I have never purchased a new or used vehicle that was under warranty and had this type of experience with a service department," Gillmore told me. "I absolutely do not trust the Tesla brand in any way. Not only did they deliver a car to me that was unsafe to drive, but they also blew me off about the noise the car was making, and now they're dragging their feet on making things right. If they can build and ship new Model 3Ps then why can't they repair the ones that they've already sold to people? I had no clue that Tesla treated their customers this way prior to this experience."

Gillmore's experience with Tesla's customer service has left her "conflicted" about keeping her Model 3 long-term.

"I'm going to see how things play out and whether or not Tesla tries to make this right. After all of this, I cannot fathom that they would give me the car back with any issues, but I'm definitely unsure how I feel about keeping it or if I even want it back. At this point, I've lost days of my life to dealing with their mistake and their issues so making a move to another brand of car is looking like a good idea."