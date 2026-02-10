Subaru Slashes 2026 Forester Hybrid Price by More Than $2,000

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Last year, the Subaru Forester got what it always needed: A fuel-efficient hybrid model. The crossover is a whole lot more attractive with that 35-mile-per-gallon combined rating, and for 2026, it’s cheaper to boot. With a new base price of $35,820 for the Forester Hybrid Premium, the electrified all-wheel drive starts at $2,195 less than before.

Subaru is readjusting prices across its range, with the WRX also dropping $5,000 for the ’26 model year. And while a Forester Hybrid might not be as much fun as a rally-inspired turbo sedan, it can go up to 581 miles on a tank of fuel. You get quite a bit standard for the revised entry price, too, like Subaru’s EyeSight Advanced Driver Assist with automatic emergency steering, blind-spot detection, and rear cross-traffic alert. Base buyers will also be glad to get the 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 11.6-inch infotainment display.

Anybody looking to step up to the Forester Hybrid Sport can still do so for less than $40,000, but only just. Subar tosses in 19-inch alloy wheels with a bronze finish, an 11-speaker Harmon Kardon sound system, StarTex interior upholstery, and reverse automatic braking for a total of $39,380. Used to, that would have cost $41,015 after destination.

Every Forester Hybrid now costs less with the destination fee applied than the 2025 model did before accounting for delivery. New car shoppers love to see it. That means you can get a Forester Hybrid Limited for $40,445, or a Touring for $42,995.

It’s intriguing to see Subaru cut prices just days after the automaker reported tariffs have absolutely wrecked its profit margins. Foresters are built in Indiana, fortunately, so there’s no 15% tariff imposed on them. It isn’t the consumers’ job to worry about how much money car companies are making off them, of course, but all this factors into how much new vehicles cost in the year of our Lord 2026—and it’s not often that we see them get cheaper.

