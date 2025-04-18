Subaru Designed a U-Shaped Airbag for Cyclists on the 2025 Forester

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Subaru released technical specifications for the new, Japanese-market Forester, and there’s a cool feature available in the SUV’s home market that hasn’t been announced for America yet. It’s a big, U-shaped airbag that deploys from the upper edge of the hood to protect cyclists.

While pedestrian airbags have been around for over a decade, Subaru claims its cyclist airbag is a world first. It actually started out as a pedestrian airbag, but the company increased the surface area to cover both A-pillars. Subaru explains that its research shows a cyclist’s head is in a different position than a pedestrian’s in the event of a collision. The airbag was nonetheless designed to protect pedestrians as well.

As of writing, the cyclist airbag has only been announced for the Japanese-market Forester. There’s no word yet on whether it will be made available in North America. We’ve reached out to our local Subaru representatives, and we’ll update this story if we learn more. The automaker also hasn’t revealed whether the cyclist airbag will spread across its range, though it’s not too far-fetched to assume other models will get it.

Don’t get the wrong idea, though: Subaru’s new airbag is innovative, but the best way to stay safe on a bike is to wear a helmet.

The cyclist airbag isn’t the new Forester’s only Japanese-specific feature. In its home country, the SUV is available with a turbocharged, 1.8-liter flat-four rated at 174 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. The only engine offered in our market is a 2.5-liter flat-four, which is rated at 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque in the base model. Alternatively, the available hybrid powertrain puts 194 hp under the driver’s right foot.

