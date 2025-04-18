Street-Legal Porsche 962C For Sale Is How You One-Up Everyone at Cars and Coffee

Sign up for The Drive Daily Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

If rolling up to cars and coffee in an air-cooled 911 is a little too mundane, and if you have a little over a million dollars to spare, there’s a vintage Porsche for sale that should immediately bump you to the top of the enthusiast pecking order. It’s a 1988 962C with an extensively documented racing career, and you don’t even need to bring a trailer. While this car was designed solely for racing, it’s now street legal.

Assigned chassis number CK6-88, this 962C raced in the 1988 season of the FIA World Sports Prototype Championship, the FIA Coupe d’Europe Interserie, and the FIA World Challenge. Its racing pedigree is well known. Danish pilot Kris Nissen drove it to victory on the Hungaroring, the Hockenheimring, and the Wunstorf track in Germany, and it took 9th overall at the 1988 24 Hours of Le Mans.

American collector John Wrengler purchased this 962C in 1990, occasionally raced it to exercise its 3.0-liter, twin-turbo flat-six, and sold it in 2001. The car ended up in the United Kingdom, where it’s still located, in 2009, and has participated in numerous races since. Derek Bell notably drove it at Le Mans Classic in 2012. It also appeared at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and the Goodwood Members’ Meeting.

Fully restored, this 962C is eligible to compete in a long list of vintage races, including Le Mans Classic, Peter Auto Group C, and the 2025 Masters Group C Series, but the really cool part is that it’s also street-legal. Getting it registered for road use was no small task, as the 962C was never envisioned as a street-legal model. Some companies did convert 962s for road duty back in the ’90s, but that job usually involved serious changes to the prototype’s bodywork and chassis, and none of those ultimately kept their competition liveries, like our example here.

In this case, Coventry-based shop BBM Sport performed the conversion, which involved adding a parking brake, bigger cooling fans, and a headset intercom that lets the driver and the passenger communicate with each other. BBM Sport also installed a traction control system to keep the engine’s 750-horsepower output in check. This 962C was finally registered in April 2022.

Since then, it has logged numerous miles on public roads, including a trip from the United Kingdom to Germany and back via the Porsche museum in Stuttgart. Imagine minding your own business in the right lane of the autobahn and getting passed by a 962C going flat-out!

If a street-legal 962C is your idea of the perfect car to cruise around in this summer, reach out to London-based exotic-car dealership Joe Macari. The asking price is £999,950, which represents about $1.3 million at the current conversion rate, and the sale includes historical documentation and spare parts. That’s a not-insignificant amount of money, but it’s relatively reasonable given the car’s pedigree.

