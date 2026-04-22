Nissan Is Getting Into the Heritage Parts Business, and US Enthusiasts Won’t Be Left Out

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It’s the holidays for Nissan and Infiniti enthusiasts in April this year. Heritage parts, restomod kits, and more are coming with factory-backed support. This is what happens when enthusiasts suddenly fill out the executive roster.

In Yokohama, Japan, Senior Vice President and Chief Planning Officer for Nissan North America, Ponz Pandikuthira, exclusively told The Drive on the latest episode of The Drivecast that the automaker is going into the heritage parts and restomod business at an “industrial level.”

Listen to the entire conversation starting at the moment Pandikuthira makes your day below.

It’s no secret there’s a blue-on-blue 1990 Nissan 300ZX 2+2 sitting in my garage right now. As I explained to Pandikuthira the headache it is to get parts, when I can get OEM parts, for this car, and the nightmare it was to get my hands on new mufflers, the executive didn’t hesitate to reveal what many classic Nissan and Datsun owners have dreamed about.

Nissan 300ZX and Z Alex Bellus Photography

Pandikuthira responded by saying, “Tell you what, Joel, you give me between six and 12 months and I’m going to give you a guy who you’re going to reach out to directly who is going to facilitate this stuff at an industrial level. That’s all I can say for now. There’s somebody working on this through Nissan, obviously, that we’ve intentionally put this person in place, but he’s in study mode right now to evaluate how this can be done at an industrial level. He’ll be doing exactly what you’re talking about.”

When I clarified and said that means heritage parts back in production to support enthusiast cars Pandikuthira nodded in the affirmative and added, “And to do restomod-style builds.”

Pandikuthira noted, “There’s many other brands doing it and we haven’t been very good about doing this.”

It’s true. Toyota’s started this path back in 2022 and has been dabbling with some new AE86 engine parts. Honda’s kicking off a program itself with NSX heritage parts. Now it’s Nissan’s turn.

“We won’t dabble. We’re going into an actual facility where this stuff can be done, talking to different tuners, making the parts available. So this individual who’s got a history in making this stuff happen and has a motorsports background, is working on it. And as soon as he’s made significant progress, I’m going to put you in touch,” Pandikuthira said.

Earlier in the conversation that led into this Pandikuthira said, “Who knows, we might even offer a Datsun kit for people who want to take the original Z and then make the Datsun version of it from way back then with the original Datsun logos. I think that could be heck of a business, Joel.”

Indeed.

As someone that has a 36-year-old 300ZX with blue plastic bits I say bring it on, can’t wait, and please include the plastic retainer clips for the rear sunshade. I only have one or two left in inventory.

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