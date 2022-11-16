Locals Aren’t Stoked About Ford’s Massive BlueOval City Campus

Ford is building a big new campus approximately 40 miles northeast of Memphis, Tennessee, but some of the locals aren't too happy about the development.

As reported by Bloomberg, the new facility is known as BlueOval City. The six-square mile compound will build Ford's electric pickup trucks and battery packs to suit, and is slated to open in 2025. Built-in partnership with South Korean firm SK On, it's the first new assembly plant Ford has built in over 50 years. It's expected to welcome 6,000 new workers and produce around 350,000 trucks a year. Construction on the site broke ground in September.

Ford

Concerns from locals are varied. Some of those talking to Bloomberg cited concerns about pollution, and how the factory may affect the land. Others complained that Ford's arrival in the area had led to increased land prices and caused congestion on local roads. For those that retired to the area seeking a quiet, small-town life, a new burgeoning factory with 6,000 workers threatens to change all that.

Future expansion is also on the cards, worrying some locals. That was a specific requirement for the site, according to Ford's vice president of EV industrialization, Lisa Drake. "We needed to make sure we had the space to grow," she says, highlighting lessons learned from retooling other Ford plants to produce EVs.

The issue has rattled some officials in Ford's traditional home of Michigan, too. Tennessee rolled out the welcome mat for Ford, offering cheap land and $2.4 billion of government incentives. Ford is also seeking to open new facilities in Kentucky and Atlanta, too. It's raised concerns that Ford is moving its operations south, potentially to the detriment of its traditional Michigan home base.

Union officials are also concerned as to the status of the new plant, which will come down to a future vote by workers. GM's auto plant in Tennessee is the only unionized auto plant in the state. In contrast, plants run by Nissan and Volkswagen do not have union representation for workers.

Not everyone is against the new facility, however. In the city of Brownsville, near the facility, there are positive signs that Ford's new plant is being embraced by the locals. A large mural on the side of a building celebrates the new factory, and several shopfronts have signs welcoming the company to the local community.

For better or worse, Ford is investing big in its new facilities in the South. These factories will play a crucial role in the automaker's efforts to wrest market share from Tesla in the EV space. For those seeing these plants pop up around their small towns, it would seem to prove that the only constant is change.