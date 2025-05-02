Limited-Run Mazda Miata ‘Toji’ Has a Classy Set of Subtle Aesthetic Mods

When Mazda decided not to sell its 35th Anniversary Edition Miata in Europe, a specific dealer took matters into its own hands.

By Ronan Glon

Published

Simon Daine for Gisèle Racing

Mazda decided not to sell the Miata 35th Anniversary Edition in Europe, so a dealer in Belgium is taking matters into its own hands. Mazda St-Michel in Brussels teamed up with a customization shop named Gisèle Racing to design a commemorative Miata for Europe, and it’s a looker.

Limited to 12 units, the unofficial anniversary model is called Tōji, which is the Japanese word for the Winter Solstice. No, not the Pontiac Solstice; the actual Solstice that marks the longest night of the year. It’s, of course, based on the European-market Miata, so it’s powered by a 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and it draws inspiration from the Cosmos Sport 110S—the first production rotary-powered car.

Visually, the Tōji wears Artisan Red paint and two-tone 17-inch wheels that echo the BBS wheels often seen on various generations of the Miata. It sits on a Bilstein suspension for sharper handling. Inside, the houndstooth inserts on the seats and dashboard create a visual link between the Tōji and the Cosmos Sport 110S, which made its debut in 1967. The wood-rimmed steering wheel and the wooden shift knob both sourced from REAL Japan add a finishing touch to the look. You won’t find either in the official 35th Anniversary model.

Simon Daine for Gisèle Racing

The trade-off is power, however. The only engine offered in Belgium is the aforementioned 1.5-liter, which is rated at about 132 horsepower and 112 lb-ft of torque. For context, the American-market Miata gets a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that develops 181 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque.

Pricing information hasn’t been announced, and it’s of little interest to us because the Tōji won’t be sold in the United States. However, it’s a great-looking Miata, and it’s cool to see the idea of a dealer-designed limited-edition model quietly make a comeback across the pond.

