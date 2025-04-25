2025 Mazda Miatas Being Held at US Ports Will Be Stuck There Until Summer

Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

Mazda’s investigation of a potential issue with the 2025 MX-5 Miata has sidelined deliveries for a number of owners, and we’ve now learned that some of them may have to wait several more months before their cars arrive.

Over the course of the past few months, a growing number of 2025 MX-5 buyers have seen their cars make it as far as their U.S. port of call—but no further. Those hopeful owners have received only sporadic or non-specific updates from their dealers. Earlier this week, we were able to confirm the delays with Mazda—and now we have a tentative timeline for a fix.

“We are investigating a potential issue with a vehicle control module in certain MX-5s,” a Mazda spokesperson told The Drive in an email. “Out of an abundance of caution we have temporarily suspended deliveries of 2025 MX-5s. The Mazda team is working hard to remedy the hold up as efficiently as possible.

“Our quality assurance team is performing their due diligence on the matter and assessing the range of vehicles that may be impacted. Delivery timelines vary in general, but the latest intel we have is Summer 2025.”

In the meantime, it appears many MX-5s will remain in Mazda’s holding lots, where fixes can be implemented to any impacted vehicles before they’re shipped off to dealers. This makes the delivery experience more seamless for customers, because it’s less likely that a car with a problematic part will slip through the cracks.

The good news is that this issue does not appear to be present in every 2025 Miata. Our original tip came from a customer who ordered a 35th Anniversary model, and after perusing Miata.net, it appears he’s not alone. But in that same thread, other members have reported taking delivery of that same trim, suggesting that the issue may be correlated to trim and options, although it’s unclear what those are.