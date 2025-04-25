Get The Drive’s daily newsletter Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

One family in Utah learned the hard way how not to pull an RV out of a rut when their motorhome got stuck in some sand this past Easter weekend.

Spotted on the Lake Powell Recreation Facebook page is dashcam footage of the would-be rescue. A motorhome can be seen stuck on Lone Rock Beach. A Ford Super Duty and what looks like a fairly new Ram HD have attached themselves to the beached RV while a side-by-side looks on. Unfortunately, whoever rigged this up had little knowledge of how towing actually works and, well, the result is predictable.

The front fell off—and that’s not very typical, I’d like to make that point.

Turns out, the face of an RV is not a structural component, nor is the windshield, and if you pull on them hard enough, they will come off. That one bystander’s hands-on-head reaction basically sums it up. Even if those involved here had properly hooked up the Ram to the RV, this daisy chain setup is iffy at best, with the ropes or chains seemingly hooked to each truck’s ball hitch.

What I’m curious about is the social aftermath of a situation like this. Assuming the Ram driver doing the pulling did not know the folks in the RV and was simply a Good Samaritan trying to help, who is to blame here? Who foots the bill? Does the existence of the above footage hurt the RV owners’ chances of getting insurance money?

So many questions I hope I never have to find the answers to first-hand.

