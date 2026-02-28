Hear What a Ferrari F355 Restomod Sounds Like During a Tunnel Run

The biggest car news and reviews, no BS Our free daily newsletter sends the stories that really matter directly to you, every weekday. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service & Privacy Policy.

British firm Evoluto Automobili’s remastering of the Ferrari F355 is finally ready for production. The company said in a press release that it has just completed an extensive testing program to ensure the restomod delivers on all the specs promised when it was first shown in 2024. The engineers checked another important box: making the 355 by Evoluto sound epic.

Echoing off the walls of Catesby Tunnel—a former railroad tunnel in northern England converted into a testing facility—the soundtrack is pure supercar. That noise is generated by a reworked version of the F355’s original 3.5-liter V8, now making 414 horsepower (39 hp more than the factory version) and revving to 8,500 rpm. Evoluto also plans to offer a 3.7-liter version producing 474 hp and capable of revving to 9,000 rpm.

The rest of the car was similarly upgraded, with a wider track, quicker steering that’s also claimed to be more responsive throughout the full range of suspension motion, and new suspension geometry designed to work better with today’s larger wheels and tires. Suspension components, including three-way dampers with external reservoirs, are supplied by R53, which will also supply Evoluto’s sibling company, Boreham Motorworks.

These changes also required modification of the body shell, which was reinforced for good measure. Evoluto claims that 90% of the wiring harness is new as well, incorporating a new climate control system. This being an older Ferrari, those areas probably needed upgrading more urgently than the engine. This holistic approach also helped Evoluto achieve a dry weight of 2,755 pounds—a bit heavier than the original target but still light compared to many modern supercars.

When original parts were unavailable, Evoluto engineered replacements, including wheel bearings (also supposed to be lighter than the originals) and drive shafts. They’re made not only to do the job of the factory components but also last longer and make servicing less complicated, according to the company.

Everything was evaluated over 5,000 miles of testing. At least one customer car has been completed, but Evoluto plans to strip it down in March as part of its final validation process, with a full sign-off for production expected in April, followed by the start of deliveries in the fourth quarter. Evoluto said in 2024 that just 55 cars would be built, so it’s unlikely you’ll ever see one. But if you’re within a few miles of one, you’ll definitely be able to hear it.

