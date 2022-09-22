eBay Motors’ Cross-Country Road Trip Will Highlight Sweet Builds, Car Culture

Car culture in the United States is as unique and vibrant as the people who live here and the topography it includes. There are so many pockets of it that exist in every corner of this country, and to see it all is a feat many have sought to accomplish. Now, eBay Motors is embarking on a road trip of its own to celebrate it. The tour is called "Parts of America" and you can be involved.

The tour will stop at 12 automotive events across the U.S., taking in everything from cruises to car meets, rock crawls to tractor pulls. But that's not all. The company will also show off a unique vehicle and local tuner, modder, or expert as tentpole characters at each stop, ones that "bring to life the local car culture and the passionate builders behind these remarkable rides," according to a release.

There will also be an official eBay Motors hauler, pictured above, that'll pick up eight bespoke builds and bring them along on the tour. The builds are intended to showcase what you can create from eBay Motors parts and accessories (it is a branded endeavor, remember) and they'll wind up on display when the tour finishes up at the LA Auto Show in November.

The tour began this week at the Gilmore Car Museum in Michigan, taking in the regular Wednesday Night Cruise-In. Street rodder Alex Palmeri was on hand showcasing a 2002 Ford SVT Lightning, fitted with a mighty Whipple supercharger sourced from eBay Motors. It's painted in the rare "True Blue Metallic" exterior shade.

Alex Palmeri showed off a 2002 Ford SVT Lightning. eBay

The second featured car is a stripped-out Audi R8 "go-kart" with twin turbos and no body panels. Looks sick.

The full event schedule is as follows:

Sept. 24: Tail of the Dragon in Deals Gap, North Carolina

Oct. 1: Renaissance Euro Fest in Ridgeland, Mississippi

Oct. 4: Cruisin’ for a Cure in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Oct. 7-8: Bikes Blues & BBQ in Rogers, Arkansas

Oct. 16: Brazos Valley Fair in Bryan, Texas

Oct. 23: Midwest Super Show in Wichita, Kansas

Oct. 28: Jeep Jamboree 24 in Moab, Utah

Nov. 1-4: SEMA in Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 11: Mongollon Mountain UTV Fest in Payson, Arizona

Nov. 13: SCTA at El Mirage, California

Nov. 17: Los Angeles, California

The Audi R8 kart. eBay

Several of the cars involved are expected to be sold later on eBay, so be sure to keep a keen eye out for something you like. If you happen to find yourself along the route, head on down to the events involved to dive into the local car culture and see some awesome metal on show. Be on the lookout for a big trailer. It's likely to have an sweet build hanging out around it somewhere, and probably a local expert eager to chat with you about your own build as well.

For more information, check out the Parts of America site.