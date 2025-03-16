Chevy’s Giant Electric Vans Are Getting Giant $30K+ Discounts

Don’t let their cutesy demeanor fool you. Competition in the commercial electric van space is getting fierce. Kia has a lineup of configurable cargo vans (though still in concept form) and Rivian opened up its van order books to non-Amazon buyers for the first time. Not to be outdone, and perhaps still seeking a foothold in the market at all, GM is stacking rebates on rebates that add up to nearly 40% off the Chevrolet BrightDrop EV van.

BrightDrop has been around since 2022, when GM tried to stand it up as its own brand specializing in a commercial electric van called the Zevo. It picked up a number of big fleet orders from corporations like FedEx, Walmart, and Verizon, but it hasn’t had the buzz of the Rivian or the functional appeal of the Ford E-Transit or the Mercedes eSprinter. So last year, GM moved the project under Chevy, renamed it the Chevrolet BrightDrop, and slapped a golden bowtie on the non-grille.

Not only does this put the BrightDrop in Chevy‘s expansive dealer network and commercial sales business, but it’s apparently putting it in line for some crazy incentives. CarsDirect reports that in addition to a $25,500 discount confirmed in a recent dealer bulletin, commercial buyers—who can be single entrepreneurs, no fleet order needed—can stack another $5,500 in dealer cash and Costco rebates to knock $31,000 off the $78,625 Chevy BrightDrop 400.

The available rebates are only good for 2025 BrightDrop models. The $25,500 discount will expire on June 30, while the Costco bonus ends on May 31. Also, other GM discount programs could be applied, such as for first responders, educators, and military personnel (active and veterans), and potentially the $7,500 federal EV tax credit as well. Add them all up and it’s possible to get a base Chevy EV van for almost half off.

Offered in two models, the 2025 BrightDrop 400 starts at $78,625 (including the $3,325 destination charge) with 412.1 cubic feet of cargo space, while the BrightDrop 600 offers up to 614.7 cu.-ft. More space means less available payload, however. The 600 tops out at 3,350 pounds, but the 400 can handle up to 3,710 pounds. Both can be specc’d with FWD or AWD powertrains, and going with AWD unlocks an optional max Ultium battery pack that ups the range from around 180 miles to 303 miles, though those are GM’s numbers, not the EPA.

Although these sort of vehicles are primarily targeted toward business owners and last-mile fleets, you don’t have to be either to purchase one. Chevy lists its BrightDrop vehicles as an “all-purpose, all-electric walk-in van.” Because these are essentially a clean slate vehicle in van form, you can make it what you like: a food truck, a beach van, a tiny house on wheels, whatever.