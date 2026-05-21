Can Chrysler Be More Than a Minivan Brand? It’s Betting Three New SUVs Under $40,000 Can Prove It

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Chrysler currently is the minivan brand. Literally, it only sells the Pacifica, but not for long.

As part of the turnaround plan laid out by Stellantis, the Chrysler brand will get fresh product in the way of three SUVs: a midsize crossover named Airflow and two compact crossovers named Arrow and Arrow Cross. All three will cost less than $40,000 with the Arrows costing less than $35,000, the company announced Thursday.

Head of North American brands, Tim Kuniskis, rhetorically asked, “Can Chrysler be more than the minivan brand?” The executive noted that clearly it can; it was in the past.

What any of these vehicles will look like is anyone’s guess at the moment, but Chrysler did show cloaked vehicles, giving a sense of outlines. The Pacifica just received a RoboCop-like facelift. The Airflow will ride on the new global STLA One platform while the Arrow and Arrow Cross will ride on proven European platforms, according to Kuniskis. No powertrain details were given, but STLA One is a multi-energy platform that can be electric, range-extended, or gas-powered.

Kuniskis said the Arrow and Arrow Cross will cost $25,000 to $35,000. Presumably the Cross is simply a swoopier version of the Arrow with a fastback roofline.

The head of North American brands also said more Pacifica variants are coming. Whether that means we might see a production variant of the lifted Grizzly concept is unclear, but we can all hope.

All of these vehicles and variants are said to arrive by 2030 as part of the larger turnaround plan.

Chrysler is now considered a regional brand for the U.S., with Ram and Jeep being elevated alongside Peugeot and Fiat as the four core global brands for Stellantis.

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