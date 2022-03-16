Want a 600-HP, Road-Legal Dakar Rally Truck? Prodrive Has You Covered

The interior gets a bit more comfort than Loeb's race version, however, with an actual center console and a handy digital cluster. Richards stated that the Hunter is "about giving owners the opportunity to experience what it is like to drive Loeb’s Dakar car across the desert, but with all the comforts of a road car and the ability to drive it from your home, through a city, to any destination of your choice." It still comes with a full FIA-compliant roll cage, twin carbon-fiber bucket seats, and race harnesses, so it might be a little more work to daily-drive to the office than your average Jeep.

Production numbers remain unconfirmed but Richards said that the first development model is currently touring the Middle East to be shown to prospective buyers, and the first deliveries should happen later in 2022. If you'd like one, it lists at £1.25 million, which at current exchange rates works out to roughly $1.67 million USD. On one hand, that is an objectively ludicrous amount of money, but on the other, how often do you get to buy a Dakar car that's actually faster than what they give Sebastian Loeb?

