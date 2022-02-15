BMW M2 CS MotoGP Safety Car Is a Great Way to End the First-Gen M2

The first-generation BMW 2 Series just went out of production after a great run from 2014 to 2022, and some of the very last cars off the line were the excellent CS versions of the two-door coupe. Powered by the S55 out of the M3 as opposed to the tuned-up N55 they're normally equipped with, they're not only a joy to drive but extremely capable machines as well. As such, it makes sense that the racing version of the vehicle has been kitted up for use as the official MotoGP Safety Car.

The M2, equipped with a custom livery, safety lights, and other small changes, is actually just the latest in a more than two-decades-long tradition of BMW providing safety cars to the pinnacle of motorcycle racing. Since 1999, the Bavarian automaker has been providing the series with modified versions of its high-performance road cars to provide the essential on-track service. This latest car is just a continuation of a theme, then, but it also celebrates 50 years of BMW pumping up its regular passenger cars into something more special.