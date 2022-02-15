BMW M2 CS MotoGP Safety Car Is a Great Way to End the First-Gen M2

Now, the press release from BMW is a little light on details in terms of the safety car-specific changes, but the M2 CS Racing is a known quantity. Equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power to the rear wheels via a limited-slip differential, it has anywhere from 280 horsepower to 450 hp, depending on the series it's participating in. It also has a roll cage for extra stiffness and safety, as well as other race car goodies like a six-point harness, a fire suppression system, and integrated air jacks.
All of these things make it a turnkey safety car, minus some lights and a custom livery. Speaking of that livery, it's the classic BMW M colors applied to the car's body in a new unique way, with a decal across the top of the windscreen celebrating five decades of BMW performance machines. In the press release, both MotoGP's CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta and BMW M's chief executive Franciscus van Meel congratulated each other on the length of the collaboration, as well as celebrating how long BMW M has been building performance cars. When the new MotoGP season starts in Qatar on March 6, we'll be excited to see this M2 out on the track.
