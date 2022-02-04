The Drive-In: Come Talk With the Staff About Hacking Your Cars, Snowstorms, and More

Heyo! We're back with The Drive-In, a cool time where the staff talks with you guys instead of writing about Cyberpunk Corvettes. It's a tough gig, but someone's gotta do it.

A couple weeks ago, we talked about the new Toyota Land Cruiser and how we're still not over its departure from the States. Since I get to pick the topic today, I wanna discuss parts bin swapping, but from an owner's perspective. Manufacturers do it all the time—ask my friend Peter about his Saturn Sky with a U-Haul truck interior. It's just a lot cooler when people do it to their own cars and trucks.

Some Ford Maverick drivers have gotten smart and are dressing up their base trucks with nifty features from other Blue Oval products. For example, the XL trim Maverick doesn't get cruise control from the factory, but it's apparently unlockable once you swap in the steering wheel from a new-ish Explorer. Then there's the all-digital Escape dash cluster that's more or less plug-and-play, making the interior seem pretty fancy all of a sudden.