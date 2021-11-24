Watch a Plane Narrowly Miss Skydivers When It Stalls, Nosedives After Jump

Skydiving is a risky activity, one in which many adherents highlight the pure absurdity of "jumping out of a perfectly good airplane." Typically, the skydiving greenhorn might worry about their parachute failing or having a rough landing. Rarely does one consider the plane falling out of the sky immediately after the jump, but that's precisely what happened on a recent drop in South Africa.

The footage published by ViralHog comes to us from videographer Bernard Janse van Rensburg. He boarded the Beechcraft C90 King Air, which flew to an altitude of 16,000 feet above ground level for the second drop of a 20-person jump. As the videographer of the jump, he took up his position closest to the tail of the aircraft, hanging on to a rail outside the plane with several other jumpers. "The skydive team was fully focused on achieving correct positioning and exit timing," said Janse van Rensburg. "This intense focus on task resulted in many of the skydivers missing the tell-tale signs of an imminent stall."