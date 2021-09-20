The Feds Are Auctioning a Bunch of Seized JDM Cars in Pieces

Today, the U.S. Treasury Department is auctioning off an impressive lot of parted-out Japanese domestic market cars that were reportedly seized from a container brought into the country. The lot includes iconic models like Nissan Skyline GT-Rs, Silvias, and other special edition and hard-to-find variants—several of which don't appear to be legal under America's 25-year import law. So if you think this is your once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy the JDM car of your dreams, however, you're out of luck. Per the listing, the winning bidder must export the goods out of the U.S. or risk having them seized again.

The exact details of this seizure and auction have not been disclosed. From the looks of it, someone thought they'd get away with bringing parted out cars into the U.S., only to rebuild them once they'd reached their final destination. Another possible reason is that someone attempted to skirt taxes by reporting these as junk or non-salvageable. According to a Facebook post shared by Midori Parts Shop, the dismantled cars were accompanied by their own engines and other individual components in the same containers.