Honda Prologue: GM-Built Electric Crossover Will Debut in 2024

A couple of months ago, Honda made news by saying that it only wants to sell EVs in the U.S. by 2040. It's now announcing the name of its first concrete step towards that electric future: the Honda Prologue. The Prologue will be the brand's first "volume" EV, an electric SUV slated to go on sale in North America for model and calendar year 2024. As its name not-so-subtly suggests, it will merely be the first in an entire series of future Honda EVs. Oh, and alongside it will be a large electric Acura SUV, also due out in 2024.

Honda 2019 Honda Clarity Electric

Born out of the company's collaboration with General Motors, the Honda Prologue is being co-developed by Honda and GM but will use the American automaker's Ultium batteries and be assembled in a GM facility by GM employees. And, other than the fact that its name phonetically reminds me of the Prelude (R.I.P.), that's pretty much all we know about the Prologue itself for now. No pictures, teasers, or specs are available as of yet, but Honda says to expect more details to trickle out "over the coming months." In the meantime, here's a niftily animated logo.

Honda