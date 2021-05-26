The US-Spec 2022 Toyota GR 86 Will Be Revealed on June 2

The Toyota GR 86 is the Subaru BRZ's other half, and the second generation of one of the benchmark sports cars available for sale today. We've seen the Japanese version before in limited detail, but now Toyota has set a hard date to unveil the U.S.-bound version of its popular sports coupe. June 2 is the magic date, and 10:00 a.m. ET is the magic time. When that hour rolls around, we'll all be able to watch the reveal via a live stream on Toyota's website. The brand announced all of this via an extremely short press release and a series of cryptic tweets. One of them involved some math so I just didn't read it.

Toyota

It's expected that any changes to the U.S.-spec model will be minor, maybe a few horsepower here or there, perhaps some slightly different body panels or added cladding to make up for some U.S. regulations—stuff like that. It's not likely that any serious changes will be announced to this version of the car. If you want to read the specs of the Japanese version, we've covered that. Toyota's tweets announcing the reveal were a little cryptic, as I already mentioned. If you would like to do some fun math, though, here they are.