Hey, Tesla: This Failed Car Shows Why You Probably Shouldn’t Reinvent the Steering Wheel

The newly refreshed Tesla Model S, including its hardcore Plaid version, may not actually come with a goofy KITT-style steering wheel after all—sorry, Knight Rider fans. Yoke steering wheels are generally a terrible and unsafe idea, so maybe it's lucky that Elon Musk could've just been toying with the people again. Remember when he did the same in November of 2017, announcing the Tesla Roadster, a car with a 650-mile range, a zero-to-60 time of 1.9 seconds, and a top speed in excess of 250 mph, yours in due time for just a $50,000 deposit? Yeah, well, it's 2021 and we still don't have it.

Roadster or not, certain things just don't need reinventing, and the wheel happens to be pretty high on that list of done designs. British Leyland of the early 1970s had to learn that again the hard way after having spent 21 million of post-Decimal Day British pounds on the Allegro, a car that was supposed to be as innovative and funky as a Citroën, only to end up being nothing like its original concept after all the fine choices made by British Leyland's management.