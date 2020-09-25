Watch the Ultra Fast, Ultra Quiet Onboard Proof of That Tesla Model S Plaid Laguna Seca Record
You can't throw out a lap time and not post the 1,100-horsepower receipts.
Tesla introduced its fastest Model S ever during its Battery Day presentation: the Plaid trim. The Model S Plaid features over 1,100 horsepower, three electric motors, a top speed of over 200 mph, all-wheel drive and improved aerodynamics, among other upgrades.
The company also claimed that the Model S Plaid lapped Laguna Seca in just 1:30.30, making it the fastest four-door to have ever lapped the circuit. That's just shy of the Lamborghini Huracán Performante's 1:30.00 lap time there.
We, the internet, cannot let such a beyond ludicrous claim go unchecked. We demand to see proof. Evidence. All of the receipts in the form of one continuous, uncut onboard video of the lap. Thankfully, that video dropped today.
Sebastian Vittel—a track enthusiast not to be confused with Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel—posted the full onboard on YouTube today. Road & Track reports that IMSA driver Johannes van Overbeek was behind the wheel for the 1:30.30-minute lap.
It looks pretty normal in the car, at least from the dashboard view. According to Vittel's description on YouTube, the only modification inside was a bucket seat for safety's sake. The tires were an updated Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 compound that will be released with the Model S Plaid that Vittel describes as being very similar to the existing Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tire.
It's also a little eerie to watch given how quiet it is until it drives over a curb or squeals its tires. Cool.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the Model S Plaid could go even faster than this, and we'd love to see it. He also claimed another Nürburgring record attempt is in the works, which should go smoother now that they know how it works over there. Put up or shut up, and release another uncut onboard like this so we know for sure.
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDTesla Model S Plaid Promises Over 520 Miles of Range to One-Up The Lucid Air By Three MilesTesla claims that its newest, fastest Model S will hold the fastest 0-60 mph time and the fastest quarter mile of any production car ever.READ NOW
- RELATEDTesla Battery Day: Musk Promises Double the Range from New Design and a $25,000 EVTesla is betting big on a new battery cell to bring electric vehicles into the mainstream.READ NOW
- RELATEDTwo Tesla Model S Plaid Prototypes Spotted Back In Action at Nurburgring NordschleifeAfter being seriously one-upped by the Porsche Taycan during its initial 'Ring outing, Tesla is lapping once again.READ NOW
- RELATEDJust Go Destroy Every EV Lap Record In Germany, VolkswagenVW's latest lap record at Bilster Berg is more of that brain-bending joy we love from the ID.R. MORE!READ NOW
- RELATEDUpdated: Elon Musk Backtracks Model S ‘Ring Run After Nurburgring Officials Say, 'Tesla, Who?'Reality has a habit of biting Musk in the keester.READ NOW