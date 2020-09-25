Sebastian Vittel—a track enthusiast not to be confused with Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel—posted the full onboard on YouTube today. Road & Track reports that IMSA driver Johannes van Overbeek was behind the wheel for the 1:30.30-minute lap.

It looks pretty normal in the car, at least from the dashboard view. According to Vittel's description on YouTube, the only modification inside was a bucket seat for safety's sake. The tires were an updated Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 compound that will be released with the Model S Plaid that Vittel describes as being very similar to the existing Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tire.

It's also a little eerie to watch given how quiet it is until it drives over a curb or squeals its tires. Cool.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed that the Model S Plaid could go even faster than this, and we'd love to see it. He also claimed another Nürburgring record attempt is in the works, which should go smoother now that they know how it works over there. Put up or shut up, and release another uncut onboard like this so we know for sure.

