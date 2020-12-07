New Electric AC Cobra Offers 616 HP and 737 LB-FT of Torque at $220,000

Thanks to Shelby fanatics and replica kit manufacturers like Superformance and others, the world will never run out of fresh Cobras. If you want a new roadster badged by the AC Cars company of England, however, you have three options: a recreation of the famous AC Cobra 378 Superblower MkIV with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that pumps out 580 horsepower, a 140 Charter Edition powered by the Ford Mustang's 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo, and last but not least, the Cobra Series 4–electric, a 616-horsepower, 737-pound-feet of torque electric car with a 200-mile range and 2,620-pound curb weight.

For the last option, AC Cars sources its EV tech from fellow British company Falcon Electric, who supply them with the 460 kW motors and 54 kWh battery pack, all of which grants this new-age Cobra with a zero-to-62 time of 3.8 seconds.