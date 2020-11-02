Ford Really Built a Ranger Race Truck With a Diesel Engine and Six-Speed Manual

The Ranger pickup that Ford sells in Thailand is very, very similar to the one we get in the United States. That said, most of them end up lifted with bigger tires on our side of the Pacific, while Thai tuners sometimes take a different approach. Apparently, what we didn't know is that they make stellar race trucks; for proof, here's one built by Ford Thailand itself with Ohlins suspension, wild aerodynamic bodywork, a diesel engine and a six-speed manual.

This Ranger racer is built specifically for the country's Super Pickup series, and it competes against plenty of unusual trucks just like it. It's powered by a 3.2-liter inline-five turbodiesel and while they won't reveal how much power it makes, it's certainly more than the standard 194 horsepower and 347 pound-feet of torque. That output travels to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission, which is shifted by 25-year-old Thai-Norwegian racer Sandy Stuvik's left hand.

As for the interior, it's standard racing fare with a digital dash and quick-release steering wheel in the driver's line of sight. A Racetech seat keeps Stuvik in place when carving corners, and there's a roll cage occupying the space where the rear seats used to be. There's no passenger's seat in this pickup, but if someone scoops it secondhand in like 20 years to turn it into a rally truck, there's definitely space for a navigator on driver's left.