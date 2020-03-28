You Can Tour One of the World's Greatest Bugatti Collections Without Ever Leaving Your House

As efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus continue , entertainment outlets everywhere have taken to the internet to stay engaged and in touch with their audiences. This includes the automotive world, as some of the largest and most popular museums have virtually opened their doors for business. The Mullin Automotive Museum has announced that it will be live streaming virtual tours of the facility on Instagram every Tuesday, which will showcase its collection of rare vehicles like 1920s Bugatti Grand Prix cars and various other old, obscure pieces of automobilia .

The tours will be live-streamed every Tuesday at 10 a.m. PST on the museum’s Instagram page, completely free of charge. The facility can also be viewed on Google Maps, where a 3D “walkthrough” is available at any time. The next Tuesday tour is scheduled for March 31 and will focus on the cars of Gabriel Voisin, an aviation pioneer-turned-automaker from the early 1900s.

If you’re not familiar with the Mullin, it’s a privately owned museum in Oxnard, California, that was established in 2010 by Peter W. Mullin. The collection features one of the largest groups of vintage Bugatti automobiles, many of which have been completely restored and are ready to drive—though they likely never will.

The museum joins a growing list of other organizations that have turned to social media to continue attracting visitors during the coronavirus epidemic. The Petersen Automotive Museum started streaming tours of its facility recently and has several themed events taking place over the next few weeks. Even the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Louvre in Paris have made their priceless pieces available for public viewing via the interwebs.

Hopefully we will be able to return to some version of normal life soon but in the meantime, these tours work great to take your mind off the news. Supporting them in this way also helps ensure that they’ll still be around when the world is reopened for business.

